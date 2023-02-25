Home Sports Saturday’s transfer gossip: Messi, Ramos, Gravenberch, Stach, Franca, Smalling
Saturday's transfer gossip: Messi, Ramos, Gravenberch, Stach, Franca, Smalling

Saturday's transfer gossip: Messi, Ramos, Gravenberch, Stach, Franca, Smalling

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi is considering returning to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys. (UOL, via Mirror)external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with France centre-back William Saliba, 21, over a new contract. (Football Insider)external-link

Al Nasser have made contact with the representatives of Paris St-Germain and former Spain defender Sergio Ramos over a potential move before next season. (Marca – in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 20, to play alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, 19. (Expressexternal-link)

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is considering buying Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. (The team)external-link

Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Mainz and Germany midfielder Anton Stach, 24. (90 minutes)external-link

Newcastle target Matheus Franca has signed a new contract with Flamengowho rejected the Magpies’ offer of £17.5m for the 18-year-old Brazil midfielder in January. (Sunexternal-link)

Fulham, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are interested in Roma and England defender Chris Smalling, 33. (90 minutes)external-link

Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Wolves’ 25-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman. (Football Insider)external-link

LA Galaxy have moved for Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, after a proposed loan to palm trees collapsed. (Goal)external-link

Brazil could bring in ex-Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to replace Tite rather than Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Fijaches – in Spanish)external-link

