Tottenham Hotspur have made 35-year-old German Julian Nagelsmann – sacked as Bayern Munich manager – the number one candidate to replace Italian Antonio Conte, 53, as their new boss. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs want to hold talks with Nagelsmann, having previously been informed the former RB Leipzig boss has a ‘soft spot’ for the Premier League club. (Mail) external-link

However, Nagelsmann could be considered as the next Real Madrid manager, with 63-year-old Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s future uncertain. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

German Thomas Tuchel, 49, will target Chelsea’s English assistant coach Anthony Barry, 36, after being named as Nagelsmann’s replacement at Bayern. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Bayern moved quickly to appoint Tuchel due to fears that he may be approached by Real Madrid or Tottenham. (Mirror) external-link

Tuchel will also attempt to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, from former club Chelsea. (Football Market, via Football.London) external-link

Manchester United have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in exploring a deal for Chelsea’s Kovacic. (90 minutes) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City’s Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, and those involved in negotiations over his future believe a move to Spain is likely. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Arsenal will sell their record signing Nicolas Pepe, currently on loan at Nicethis summer but may have to pay the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international to leave. (Sun) external-link

West Ham’s Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, will leave in the summer if the Hammers are relegated. (Football Insider) external-link

PSV Eindhoven are open to selling Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all showing an interest. (90 minutes) external-link

Barcelona are hopeful Uefa will not decide to ban the club from European competition amid an ongoing investigation into the club’s alleged payments to former referees’ official. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has provisionally agreed to host an all-star fundraising match at Stamford Bridge in August in partnership with the Football for Ukraine charity. (Evening Standard) external-link