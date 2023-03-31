Home Sports Saturday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Havertz, Messi, Shaw, De Gea, Tchouameni, Aubameyang
Sports

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Havertz, Messi, Shaw, De Gea, Tchouameni, Aubameyang

by admin
Saturday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Havertz, Messi, Shaw, De Gea, Tchouameni, Aubameyang

Chelsea have emerged as major contenders to sign Naples’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer. (Evening Standard)external-link

Chelsea are also set to make a bid for Barcelona and Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, 19, to replace their England defender Ben Chilwell, 26. (Sport – in Spanishexternal-link)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, 23, with the German international previously expressing interest in being reunited with his former manager Thomas Tuchel. (90minexternal-link)

Paris St-Germain have told Lionel Messi they will pay whatever it takes to keep hold of the Argentine forward, 35, amid reports Barcelona have made contact about a potential return. (Sports worldexternal-link)

Arsenal are keen on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to improve their squad in the summer, with Liverpool also said to be interested in the 23-year-old Frenchman. (The National – in Catalanexternal-link)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the club have been busy during the international break lining up potential summer targets and ready to spend big in the transfer market. (Mirrorexternal-link)

England defender Luke Shaw, 27, has agreed a new four-year contract with Manchester United. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to return to Barcelona but the Blues do not want to sell the Gabon striker. (Sport – in Spanishexternal-link)

Roma are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with the 32-year-old Spaniard out of contract in the summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish)external-link

See also  Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Verstappen will start 15th due to a breakdown. Perez on pole. Leclerc: "Redbull from another planet"

Daniel Levy has no intention of selling to the two Manchester clubs again as the Tottenham chairman still regrets selling England defender Kyle Walker, 32, to Manchester City in 2017. (Daily Mailexternal-link)

Erik ten Hag will decide on the futures of Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof in the summer, with Scotland midfielder McTominay, 26, attracting interest from Newcastle and Sweden defender Lindelof, 28, drawing interest from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in January. (Fabricius Romanexternal-link)

Crystal Palace and Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp, 30, and Jordan Ayew, 31, have signed new contracts at the Eagles. (Athletic – subscription requiredexternal-link)

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Příbram – Varnsdorf 1:2, Chance for Vyškov, Příbram...

Texas Tech hires Grant McCasland as men’s basketball...

Benfica binds coach Schmidt in the long term

Seville of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

Louis Boudon will play for the Iowa Wild...

The Juventus affair has already reached England. Tottenham...

2nd league: St. Pölten uses mistakes from BW...

Yorkshire racism hearing: Azeem Rafiq feels ‘vindicated’ and...

Steve Kerr: It’s not the Warriors’ “Last Dance”...

NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy