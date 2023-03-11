Tottenham’s Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, has joined Paris St-Germain’s France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, and Benfica’s Portugal striker Gonçalo Ramos, 21, as a potential replacement for France striker Karim Benzema, 35, at Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Mbappe contacted Real Madrid last summer – via his “entourage” – and said he regretted agreeing a new contract at PSG and asked the La Liga champions to sign him. (Brand) external-link

Real Madrid want Mbappe, but are hoping they can sign him on a free transfer when his PSG contract ends in 2024. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham’s England captain Harry Kane, 29, is Manchester United’s prime striker target this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenhamthough, are ready to include Kane in key decisions over the club’s future as they bid to persuade him to extend his contract beyond 2024. (90 minutes) external-link

Departing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has offered himself to Barcelona. The 31-year-old Brazil international will leave Anfield at the end of the season. (Onefootball, via Sport) external-link

Manchester City’s Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is the “most viable option” for Barcelona as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Former Chelsea boss, German Thomas Tuchel, 49, won’t consider replacing Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager unless they achieve Champions League qualification. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan are considering appointing Conte, 53, as coach for a second time as they prepare to sack his fellow Italian Simone Inzaghi, 46. (Football Insider) external-link

Conte could leave Tottenham at the end of the season and replace Portuguese Jose Mourinho, 60, as Roma coach. (Football Italia) external-link

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 28, has decided to leave Inter Milan in the summer and will join Paris St-Germain as a free agent. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

PSG have a transfer budget of just 80m euros (£70.7m) this summer and will look to sell at least one of Brazil forward Neymar, 31, and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, 35, in a bid to free up money for new signings. (Goal) external-link

Inter Miami and Major League Soccer are using “all possible means” to lure Messi to America in the summer. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link

Brentford will not sell Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer if they do not receive an acceptable offer as they are prepared to let him leave for free in 2024. (90 minutes) external-link

Nottingham Forest could make another signing spree at the end of the season, with manager Steve Cooper set to be handed a budget of more than £100m if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the sides to have scouted Lille’s Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba, 19. (90 minutes) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested in a move for Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Football Insider) external-link

The Glazer family are targeting a sale of Manchester United before the transfer window opens in June should they decide to cash in on the club. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Herve Renard, the current head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, could be appointed manager of the France women’s team. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link