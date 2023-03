The Sauber team is starting the coming season with new colours, new leadership and new co-owners. Sauber wants to achieve the transformation with aggressiveness, but also with restraint.

The head of technology at Sauber describes his team’s new racing car as “pretty sexy”. PD

The new, official name for the Formula 1 entry list still takes some getting used to. And he’s a little tongue twister: Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. That’s why the fans continue to call the Hinwil racing team simply clean. But just to complicate things again, this team will soon be trading as the Audi works team.