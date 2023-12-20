Sauber returns to original name for 2024 Formula 1 season

Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the constructors’ championship in 2023

The Swiss Sauber team have reverted to their original name for the 2024 season after racing as Alfa Romeo since 2019.

Sauber’s naming rights deal with the Italian car brand ends this year as the team prepare for their transition into the factory Audi team for 2026.

Audi does not want to be officially associated with the team until it formally enters the championship.

Their formal new team name also includes platforms for streaming and betting.

The official team name will be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and the chassis will be called a Kick Sauber.

Sauber entered F1 in 1993 and had raced under their own name continuously until they were rebranded as Alfa Romeo for 2019.

They will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2026. Audi is building its own engine for the new rules coming into effect in two years’ time, which will introduce fully sustainable net-zero carbon synthetic e-fuels and a much greater proportion of hybrid power from the engine – up to about 50% from the current 20%.

In the official entry list published by governing body the FIA on Friday, Red Bull’s junior team has retained its Alpha Tauri name.

They had been considering changing their title but have instead simply added the letters ‘RB’ as a suffix.

The 2024 season will be the first in which there were no driver changes between the last race of the previous season and the first of the next.

Full 2024 Formula 1 entry list

Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon

Williams – Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

Alpha Tauri – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Sauber – Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Haas – Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen

