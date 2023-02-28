The new Saucony Peregrine 13 arrives in 3 new versions. Three how power, quickness and speedthe characteristics of the Peregrine Falcon, the fastest raptor on earth from which the iconic Saucony Peregrine 13, the flagship of the Pennsylvania brand’s trail collectiontakes not only the name but also the main features.

Saucony Peregrine 13: 3 new versions for every type of trail running

Three versions designed for the best off-road performance in any weather and terrain condition: Peregrine 13 for quick and snappy rides on dirt roads; Peregrine 13 ST for soft and muddy terrain; Peregrine 13 GTX® for waterproof protection.

“Take courage. Every journey, every journey, every run, requires courage. We want to be close to every runner by offering the best possible running experience thanks to our range of products dedicated to trail running – afferma Katie Pyle, senior product line manager Saucony Trail. Wherever you go – forests, rocky trails, muddy terrain – the Peregrine 13 collection is designed to deliver the best off-road product offering possible. With these new versions we have further improved every detail of the shoe: speed, comfort, agility, protection and responsiveness. Our commitment is to support the trail runner community by offering products that always push the performance bar further and with ever more performing technical characteristics. To be closer to our audience we have also created genuine partnerships with several trail running events around the world and joined forces with people who truly embody the spirit of this discipline.”

Saucony Peregrine 13

Peregrine 13 is designed for those who live off-road to the limit and stand out for their speed and lightness. Featuring a PWRRUN foam midsole and PWRRUN+ sockliner, the Peregrine 13 offers ultimate underfoot comfort and protection while keeping the shoe lightweight and perfectly dynamic. Extreme protection and maximum grip are given by the PWRTRAC sole, specific for trail running, with 5 mm lugs, which offer exceptional traction, precision grip and impressive durability on uneven terrain. The rock plate between the outsole and midsole also provides additional protection on any type of surface.

Finally, the update of the upper guarantees an enveloping and secure fit while the breathable – but protective – mesh proves to be a valid choice even for the hottest days. A D-ring on the vamp allows for gaiter compatibility. Peregrine 13 is a vegan model and contains recycled materials. (Offset: 4mm)

Saucony Peregrine 13 ST

Wet and muddy conditions? The new Peregrine 13 ST (Soft Terrain) is the model of the Peregrine line perfectly compatible with mud and soft terrain. In addition to the PWRRUN foam midsole and the PWRRUN+ insole, this version is characterized by 6.5 mm lugs: the new grooves, in fact, deep and aggressive, sink effortlessly into the damp earth and guarantee maximum grip and extreme protection against rocks and rough terrain.

The raised profile of the upper and the built-in ankle gaiter also expertly shield the foot from debris. Peregrine 13 ST is a vegan model and contains recycled materials. (Offset: 4mm)

Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX

Perfect for the most demanding trail routes, Peregrine 13 GTX is not afraid of the wet. Constructed with waterproof, windproof and breathable Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology, the Peregrine 13 GTX upper is secure and protective while still giving a flexible feel.

The features of this version go far beyond its waterproofing: the PWRRUN foam midsole and PWRRUN+ sockliner offer lightweight, responsive cushioning; the PWRTRAC rubber outsole and the reliable rock plate ensure safety and protection on wet trails. Peregrine 13 GTX is a vegan model and contains recycled materials. (Offset: 4mm)

