Debuts these days version 16 of one of the most popular pairs of shoes in the Saucony catalogue – RIDE and GUIDE – returning with even better comfort and fit.

Ride16 is the ready-to-do neutral for those looking for comfort without compromising on speed, regardless of the distance to be covered. Guide 16 is the icon of stability designed for runners who seek maximum comfort over any distance without giving up good support.

Saucony Ride16, at full speed

RIDE16. Perfectly balanced thanks to the cushioning present in all the necessary pointsthis model stands out for its impeccable fit and a sensation of soft and welcoming comfort never experienced before.

Lighter, softer, faster. The new Ride16 chooses a generous layer of PWRRUN foam in the midsole which works in synergy with the PWRRUN+ insole for unparalleled comfort and cushioning. Indeed, thanks to a new formulation, the Saucony foam is able to provide greater cushioning and less weight, for a comfortable running sensation.

The silhouette has been specially designed to allow for an extremely easy roll and to slide easily from heel to toe. In addition, the forefoot design makes this version highly dynamic and performing while the new lacing system keeps the shoe even more adherent to the foot.

The FORMFIT system was designed to ensure a personalized fit at each contact point of the shoe with the foot and it goes way beyond lacing. Thanks to the deeper shaping of the midsole, the foot is therefore wrapped by the shoe and not just resting on it, for a premium fit and housing. Lastly, lightweight, breathable mesh with minimal layering allows for a streamlined, lightweight fit.

Saucony Guide16, full cushioning

GUIDE 16. The new update of this model offers the perfect balance between support and cushioningwith improved comfort and fit thanks to an even softer version of the PWRRUN+ insole and extremely light and soft PWRRUN cushioning for long and comfortable outings in absolute protection.

Thanks to deeper shaping of the midsole, the foot is wrapped in the shoe and not just resting on it. The result is a feeling of incredible comfort and a custom fit.

The adaptive fit combined with Hollow Tech supportminimal and light to guide the step without adding weight, make this version a must have for supported shoes.

Added to this is one greater flexibility in the forefoot. The overall result is an incredibly smooth heel-to-toe stride, with a smooth, perfectly balanced transition tailored to your needs. Lastly, lightweight, breathable mesh with minimal layering allows for a streamlined, lightweight fit.

