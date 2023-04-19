Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr loses, title race gets complicated – Football

news-txt”>

ROME, APRIL 18 – On the evening in which Real Madrid, of which he is a great ex, conquers yet another semi-final of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo also takes the field, engaged with his Al Nassr in the championship match against big rivals Al Hilal.



But it went badly, given that CR7 and his teammates lost 2-0, due to two penalties converted by the former Udinese player Odion Ighalo in the 42nd pt and 17th st. Ronaldo, on the other hand, remained dry and even got himself booked. So now the race for the title for Al Nassr is getting complicated, given that Al Ittihad remain 3 points ahead and have one game less.


