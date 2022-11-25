Recently, the 2022 Qatar World Cup is in full swing. What’s more interesting is that in this country that is full of gold and riches, the participating national teams have frequently made big upsets. Some top teams have lost the weaker teams.

At present, the opening of the World Cup is less than a week away, and the first big upset on the court,That is, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia and lost to Qatar with a score of 1-2. Many Argentine fans’ hearts were broken into QR codes.

However, for Saudi Arabia, it is exciting and good news, and even for this reason, the whole country of Saudi Arabia has a day off to celebrate the victory. Although this is only a group match, for Saudi Arabia, it is of great significance to be able to defeat a top team in the world like Argentina.

Of course, the players who contributed to this victory have also been rewarded generously, and Twitter is buzzing,The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia will reward each Saudi player with a Rolls Royce Phantom Series 2, the price of which is equivalent to RMB 7 million.

In addition, the current Qatar hosts also rewarded the participating teams quite generously. Even the teams eliminated in the group stage can get a bonus of 9 million US dollars. The Saudi team participated in the competition this time, with both honor and material rewards.

In fact, it is nothing new for Saudi Arabia to reward teams that perform well in the World Cup. In the 1994 World Cup, Saudi Arabia entered the top 16, and each Saudi player was rewarded with a luxury car + 100,000 US dollars; in the 2006 World Cup, King Abdullah offered a reward of 10 million US dollars to enter the top 8;

In the 2018 World Cup, King Salman gave the nationals 1.7 billion riyals (450 million U.S. dollars); this year’s U23 Asian Cup won the championship, and each Saudi player received 1 million riyals (1.79 million yuan).

In addition, there were three rounds in Group C of the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. In the first round, they beat Argentina in an upset.In the next two games, the opponents are Poland and Mexico,Whether Saudi Arabia can continue to create myths, we will wait and see.