And travel award for four teams, between luxury hotels, rich bonuses and a few games to play for the honor of signing. There Italian Super Cup becomes one sideshow saudi: having delivered the trophy to the Arabs amidst a thousand controversies in recent years was not enough for our football. Serie A has just decided to give it back to him, even for the next four years, in the new maxi-size a quattro teams: no longer just the winner of the championship and that of the Italian Cupas per tradition, but also the finalist and the second in ranking. It is said that to err is human, to persevere is diabolical. But for almost 100 million euros total the Italian football one willingly forgets one’s mistakes, and any ethical hesitation. Just a few months ago the world of football was outragedlate and with alternating current, for the World Cup in Qatarthe workers who died on construction sites, the violated rights of women and the community Lgbt. Thing of the past. As indeed the controversies for the sportwashing Of Mohammad bin Salmanbusiness with the government responsible for the murder Kashoggi, matches for the sheikhs with women discriminated against in the stands. In 2019 he had become a authentic case nationalwith politics in revolt, in the front row Giorgia Meloni e Matthew Salvini and the Lega Calcio reciting a kind of mea culpa: “It’s an old contract, today we wouldn’t do it again”. Instead of a contract, he signed another one, even richer and more binding.

In fact, the assembly of presidents has approved what represents a real one Revolution for the event, which goes from two to four teams: the finalists of Italian Cup and first and second in the championship will meet again for the next four years a A child to play for the Super Cup. If they coincide, he will climb in the standings, fishing for the third and possibly the fourth. A final-four, with dry matches spread over several days, semi-finals and finals. The Super Cup, which was already a minor trophy, was good for filling the message boards and little more, it becomes one competition fake. Inaccessible to Italian fans, who won’t warm their hearts, cumbersome for a calendar clogged up, given that to make room for the new format it will not be enough to place the two participants’ turn earlier, but an entire day of the championship will have to be changed. But it will definitely be a nice product to export abroad: the new format will ensure that you will almost always have Juve, Milan and Inter present, and therefore big matches to sell. Weight in gold: over 5 million each year for the participants, something more for the winner, something less for the semifinalists. Pennies for Serie A as a whole, a nice nest egg for the big players at the gas barrel. With all due respect rights. The alternatives, after all, were Abu Dhabi or Hungary’s Viktor Orban. Poor Italian football is simply for sale, al best bidder.

