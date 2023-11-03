Saudi Arabia Eyes Massive Investment in Indian Cricket League

Title: Saudi Arabia Expresses Interest in Investing Billions in Indian Cricket League

Date: November 3, 2023

Saudi Arabia, known for its significant investments in the sports industry, has expressed a keen interest in investing huge sums of money in the Indian Cricket League (IPL), whose copyright value is said to be comparable to that of the Premier League. This comes just after the country secured the rights to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Cricket, a sport with a global audience of 2.5 billion and widely popular in Commonwealth countries, especially in India, has become one of the most commercially successful tournaments in the world since the launch of the Indian Premier League in 2008. The IPL, despite having a season length of only 8 weeks, has attracted the attention of the global capital market.

Last year, Disney and Reliance Industries secured the broadcast rights of the IPL from 2023 to 2027 for a staggering total of $6.2 billion. With an average broadcast value of $15.1 million per match, the IPL surpasses the Premier League in terms of profitability and is second only to the American Football League in the global sports circle.

Recognizing the immense potential of investing in Indian cricket, Saudi Arabian capital has reportedly proposed to “buy shares” in the Indian Cricket League. During Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed’s visit to India in September, Saudi advisers expressed their intention to convert IPL into a holding company, valuing it at up to $30 billion and offering an investment of up to $5 billion. Saudi Arabia also expressed its readiness to assist the league in expanding its reach internationally, similar to the Premier League or the Champions League.

Although Saudi Arabia is enthusiastic about the deal, the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to consider the proposal after the Indian elections in the first half of next year. The chairman of the Indian Cricket Association, Jay Shah, who is the son of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, is seen as a key figure in the decision-making process. Furthermore, if the deal moves forward, the existing broadcast fee agreement may need to be renegotiated due to potential changes in the league’s ownership structure.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in developing cricket is not entirely new. Saudi Cricket Association Chairman Saud bin Mishal al-Saud has previously expressed a desire to establish Saudi Arabia as a “global cricket destination.” Speculations have also circulated regarding the possibility of Saudi Arabia creating its own cricket league, following its successful recruitment of football superstars in recent years.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Indian executives in Silicon Valley have attempted to replicate the success of IPL by establishing the Major League Cricket (MLC). The MLC, funded by prominent figures such as Microsoft CEO Nadella and Adobe CEO Narayan, completed its first season this year with six teams playing 18 games. However, neither the MLC nor other cricket leagues in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, or any other country currently pose a challenge to the commercial dominance of the IPL.

While the future of Saudi Arabia’s potential investment in the Indian Cricket League remains uncertain, this development highlights the growing significance of cricket as a lucrative investment opportunity. As always, caution should be exercised when engaging in any investment activity, as the stock market carries inherent risks.