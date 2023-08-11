Saudi Arabia, Firmino scores a hat-trick on his debut with Al-Ahli

The Saudi championship has started and Firmino is already the protagonist. Three goals in his debut match with the shirt ofAl-Ahly, the club that brought him to Arabia as a free agent, following seasons at Liverpool. A hat-trick with which Al-Ahli beat, 3-1 the final, Al-Hazem, immediately launching the challenge to the other big names in the championship who have strengthened themselves on the market by signing stars from Europe.

Debut also for Ibanez and Kessié



Al-Ahli starts with the former Romanist Ibanez in the middle of the defense and Kessie (taken from Barcelona) in the middle of the field from 1 ‘. After 10′ Firmino is already at 2 goals: advantage in the 6th minute, doubled in the 10th minute, with an assist from another star of the team, Mahrez, who also landed in Arabia from the Premier League. In the second half, after Vina’s momentary 2-1 in the 50th minute, the Brazilian ex Liverpool scored the hat-trick. third personal goal, in the 72nd minute.

