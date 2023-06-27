Saudi Arabia is a threat to European football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are already there, other top players are following – Saudi Arabia is pouring billions into football. The sport is part of a national strategy and this threatens European football.

Welcome to Saudi Arabia: Karim Benzema during the reception at his new club Ittihad FC.

Reuters

Now at last Cristiano Ronaldo has company; Company befitting one of the greatest footballers in history. The Portuguese recently turned his back on the world‘s big leagues and now plays in Saudi Arabia. He has already scored 14 times in 16 league games for Al-Nassr from the capital Riyadh, but the exotic league is not a challenge for him even at the advanced age of 38.

