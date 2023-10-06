Saudi Arabia Takes a Step Towards Hosting the 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia Announces Candidacy to Host 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia has officially thrown its hat into the ring to host the 2034 World Cup, marking a significant step in its endeavor to become a major player in the world of sports. This announcement comes as the kingdom seeks to transform itself into a heavyweight in global sports, building upon its ongoing social and economic transformation.

The news was met with overwhelming support from several Central American countries. Panama, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras all took to social media simultaneously to endorse Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the prestigious tournament. The National Football Federation of Honduras (FENAFUTH), in a statement, expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy and encouraged other federations in the region to do the same.

“The bet aims to ensure a world-class tournament and will be based on Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation, and the country’s deep-rooted passion for football,” stated the Saudi football federation in a press release.

The kingdom’s aspirations to host the 2034 World Cup come a year after neighboring Qatar successfully hosted the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s national team made headlines during the tournament by defeating Argentina in the group stage, a surprising outcome that captivated football fans worldwide. Argentina ultimately went on to win the coveted trophy.

In its continued efforts to establish itself as a prominent destination for global sports events, Saudi Arabia has attracted world-class athletes to its football league. Notably, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Saudi Pro League championship made waves in the sports community, kickstarting a series of high-profile signings, attracting star players with exorbitant salaries.

Sports play a pivotal role in the Vision 2030 project, spearheaded by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious reform agenda. The project aims to diversify the economy, which has long been dependent on fossil fuels, and position the country as a hub for tourism and business.

In the upcoming weeks, the kingdom will host various international sporting events, including the final tournament of the LIV Golf regular season, a highly anticipated boxing match featuring Anthony Joshua, and the Next Gen ATP Finals tennis tournament. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is set to host the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Nevertheless, Riyadh’s eagerness to invest substantial amounts of money in sporting events has drawn accusations of “sportwashing.” Critics argue that this strategy is used to divert attention from concerning human rights abuses that the country has faced criticism for.

As Saudi Arabia sets its sights on hosting the 2034 World Cup, the international community watches with anticipation, waiting to see if the kingdom can successfully further cement its place on the global sports stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

