The sumptuous acquisition campaign of the Saudi championship continues, which also ensures the former PSG Krychowiak: he is a new player of the Abha Club. Fabinho leaves Liverpool and signs with Al Ittihad. Saint-Maximin from Newcastle to Al Ahli, will play in a “Made in Premier” super trident with Mahrez and Firmino and will be coached by former Salzburg Jaissle. The biggest shots of the Saudi Pro League in the summer session: let’s review them all

