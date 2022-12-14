Home Sports Saudi Arabia, the number one in football: “CR7 here? Possible, why not…”
Saudi Arabia, the number one in football: "CR7 here? Possible, why not…"

Saudi Arabia, the number one in football: "CR7 here? Possible, why not…"

No Rolls to the players after the victory over Argentina. The president of the Saudi Football Federation intervenes, who on Cristiano Ronaldo keeps more than one door open on the conclusion of the operation…

Yasser Al-Misehal is the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. His statements today made noise. Meanwhile, they have re-established the truth about the famous Rolls Royce. They were not given to players of his national team after the victory over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. Absolutely not. A bonus was triggered for them, he clarified the number one in Saudi football, but not that expensive.

Between Al-Misehal and European football there was then triggered a question and answer. While the Portuguese media claim that CR7 will not leave Portugal after the termination with Manchester United, the Saudi federal president himself has hinted that there is a negotiation with a team from his country but that he prefers “not to interfere”. His words: “As a federation, we cannot interfere between a Saudi club and a footballer. But we would like to have him in our league. We want to have more and more top players from anywhere in the world. It is a possibility. We are attracting stars and I think it is possible, but I’m not sure yet.”

As with the Rolls, Al-Misehal also intervened on the 200 million salary of which the Portuguese champion is fabled: “Each club has to meet its financial commitments in front of the Federation. I don’t think that Al Nassr, if you If it were that club, he would put a sum on the table without being able to satisfy it. Otherwise, it could be a problem.”

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 19:32)

