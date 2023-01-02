The Argentine’s shirts are already on sale in the rival team’s Al Nassr store in Riyadh…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr has shaken the sirens of the transfer market and made the entire Saudi football tremble. The fans are already in raptures and are buying thousands of shirts of the Portuguese champion.

Store Al Hilal: Messi’s shirt on sale

However, news is making the rounds on the web: in the Al-Hilal Store – another team in the Saudi championship – they have already displayed and put on sale Lionel Messi’s shirts with the number 10.

According to reports from the Al-Khaleej newspaper, the white and blue team would have offered the new world champion Atomic Pulga a stratospheric contract. Will the derby between the two champions return soon?

