Saudi Arabia wants to host the 2034 World Cup

After the controversial 2022 World Cup in Qatar, another tournament is likely to take place in a Gulf state. Saudi Arabia will bid to host the 2034 finals. Riyadh wants to “host a world-class tournament,” the Saudi association announced on Wednesday just minutes after the 2030 World Cup was awarded. They want to “take inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the country’s deep-rooted passion for football.”

Meanwhile, the Asian Confederation (AFC) has already announced support for Saudi Arabia’s bid. “The entire Asian football family will stand together in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s significant initiative, and we are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Chalifa was quoted as saying in a statement.

The FIFA Council announced on Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup would begin with three games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay and then be played in Morocco, Spain and Portugal. The decision still needs to be confirmed by the FIFA Congress next year.

FIFA only accepts applications from Asia and Oceania

At the same time, FIFA announced that only representatives from Asia and Oceania should apply for the 2034 World Cup in accordance with the rotation principle. This increases Saudi Arabia’s chances significantly. Asia has hosted the World Cup twice so far: in Japan and South Korea in 2002 and in Qatar last year.

Saudi Arabia, even more than Qatar, is heavily criticized for human rights violations. The country is accused of wanting to polish up its image by investing billions of dollars in sport. Just this summer, numerous football stars moved to the Saudi league for extremely high salaries.

Saudi Arabia originally wanted to host the 2030 World Cup. The country has already secured hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup. A Formula 1 race, boxing world championships, its own golf series and the 2029 Asian Winter Games will also take place there.

The Saudis could face competition from Australia for the 2034 World Cup. “The Australian association is exploring the possibility of bidding for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and/or the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” said a statement from Australian association chief James Johnson. Candidates for hosting the 2034 World Cup must officially register their interest with the world association by October 31st.

