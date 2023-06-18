Saudi Arabia’s shaky plan with the sport

As of: 06/13/2023 4:52 p.m

Saudi Arabia is pushing onto the international sports stage with might and main. Behind the reach for football stars and golf tournaments is tough politics – with uncertain earnings prospects.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, recently followed by Karim Benzema. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has refused to switch to the Saudi Arabian league, but will instead be making cash in the USA in the future. But Messi was already Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador and thus another very prominent figurehead of the desert state.

The list of Saudi millions invested in sports stars and events is long. Some examples of international sporting events in Saudi Arabia: Italian Football Supercup, Spanish Supercup, WWE Wrestling League, World Blitz Chess Championship 2017, Dakar Rally, World Handball Club Championship, Formula 1 race, a tennis tournament, FIFA Club World Championship 2023 .

In addition, Saudi Arabia took over in 2021 Premier-League-Club Newcastle United for $373 million. And in 2029, the Saudis will host the Asian Winter Games – in a cold but barren mountainous region where there is currently hardly a building.

Soft Power und Sportswashing

Why all this? In the complex answer to this question, two terms usually come up: “Soft Power” and “Sportswashing“. Behind the former, in German “soft power”, is the plan to develop influence and relationships, i.e. power, through such investments. “Hard Power” based on economic and military strength – which was the main strategy of the oil state for many years.

“The massive investments in football and sports are helping Saudi Arabia Soft Power and make a mark on the international stage and position the kingdom as the top dog in the region” writes the journalist and Middle East expert James M. Dorsey in his blog “The Turbulent World”. “This is partly done by shifting the sporting focus away from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.”

UAE and Qatar as role models

The Emirates had with the purchase of Manchester City In 2008, Arab sports investments got going, Qatar delivered the high point so far with the 2022 World Cup. The significantly larger and more populous neighboring country Saudi Arabia jumped on the train late, but now wants to pass with all its might.

Behind “Sportswashing” is the strategy to distract from human rights violations with international events and prominent athletes. “The tabloid coverage of Ronaldo’s luxurious lifestyle, his unmarried cohabitation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and the Instagram photos of Ms. Rodriguez in a bikini all contribute to Saudi Arabia presenting itself as a more socially liberal society that is no longer strict is bound by Islamic norms” says Dorsey.

Conservative Islam and Sharia

At the same time, however, the religious image in Saudi Arabia remains fundamentalist and conservative. The Muslim Sharia is enshrined in the constitution, and the way of life is prescribed accordingly. It is true that women are now allowed to drive cars and show themselves in public without a full veil and in “Global Gender Gap Report” went up a few places. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia is still only ranked 127th out of 146.

Domestic political goals are also behind the investments, says Tilman Engel, a long-time sports consultant in Qatar. The opposition is being consistently suppressed, but Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman knows about it “the dissatisfaction of young people with the backwardness and conservatism of the country and the lack of entertainment, leisure and social opportunities” said angel of the “world“. “The crown prince wants to win people over as part of a major social contract that includes more than just: you are fully taken care of.”

Neuer industry

Dorsey emphasized in an interview with the sports show that long-term success depends on whether the measures create jobs. He also refers to strategic economic goals. “Sport is an important pillar of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the Saudi economy and make it less dependent on oil exports.” For example, the state hopes to increase the revenue of the Saudi professional league from the equivalent of 112 million euros to 440 billion euros by 2030. The sports events are also intended to boost tourism.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman brings top-class sporting events into the country with a lot of money.

However, it is doubtful that the current investments will really bring sustainable success. Dorsey refers to the example of China, where football is not gaining momentum despite massive efforts in the meantime. “China‘s lesson is that money alone cannot buy sustainable performance or mandatory organic growth.”

Setback for application for soccer World Cup 2030

The big plan to host the 2030 World Cup has also suffered a severe setback. A joint bid with Egypt and Greece was supposed to bring success, but Egypt jumped out in April.

LIV Golf, a competitor to the established one that started in 2022, also had a stuttering start PGA Tour. Enormous prize money and lucrative contracts initially attracted well-known professionals. “But failed to attract corporate sponsors, new star players and good TV ratings” said Dorsey.

Much influence in golf

At the same time, however, the Saudis strengthened their negotiating position and now secured themselves in the surprising merger with the PGA a lot of say. “So the merger is also a story of the successful use of the kingdom’s financial power to gain significant influence.”

Previous critics have become partners. With every new cooperation and every new sports celebrity, the inhibition threshold to do business with Saudi Arabia will continue to decrease.