Original title: Saudi Xia Chuang wants to attract 50 superstar Messi to lead the insider: will not learn from the Super League

Beijing time on April 15th, according to ESPN reports, the Saudi League plans to introduce 50 stars from the five major European leagues this summer to improve the quality and image of the league. Superstars such as Moss can depend on the player’s situation, and Firmino, Gundogan and others in the Premier League are also in the plan.

According to sources, the plan has received the support of the Saudi sports department, and the stars whose contracts in the five major leagues have expired will become the targets of various Saudi clubs.

Messi is undoubtedly the most high-profile player in the plan, and his contract with Paris will expire this summer. Staying in Paris, returning to Barcelona, ​​joining the MLS or Saudi Arabia are all options. It is said that Riyadh Crescent has provided him with a contract offer with a total value of 400 million euros, but Messi is not very interested.

Benzema, Modric, Ramos and other superstars have also aroused the interest of Saudi Arabia. If they do not renew their contracts with the current team, they are likely to follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo and go to Saudi Arabia for gold.

In addition, there are many elite players in the Premier League clubs, such as Firmino of Liverpool, Gundogan of Manchester City, Adama Traore of Wolves, Mina of Everton, and Dukure. possible.

The source said the financial difficulties being experienced by clubs across Europe would create the best opportunity for Saudi Arabia to bring in high-quality stars.

Each team in the Saudi League is allowed to register up to 8 foreign players, of which 7 can be selected for the matchday list. At present, the number of foreign players in the 16 clubs in the Saudi League is not less than 6, and most of the clubs still have vacancies.

With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Riyadh in the winter, the prestige value of the Saudi league is rapidly expanding. The Saudi side has seen the obvious benefits brought by this situation and is willing to continue to further expand this favorable condition.

The source specifically pointed out: “This will not be like the Chinese Super League in previous years. This is not a strategic plan that relies on huge funds.”

“We are not trying to sign the top 50 players in the world, but to improve the quality and image of the league, making Saudi Arabia the first choice for players outside the top five European leagues.”

(Editor: Smiling Jiuquan)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: