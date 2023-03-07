Third and penultimate stage of the Crazy Skysnow Italy Cup circuit promoted by FISky, Sauze Skysnow race took place on the ski slopes of the Vialattea district of Sauze d’Oulx and hosted about sixty athletes. The organization, satisfied with the success of this first edition, is full of energy and is already putting the improvements on track so that the Sauze SkySnow Race 2024 is even better.

«We realized some critical issues and we treasured this first edition – declared by the organizing committee -. We bring home a good amount of experience and the certainty that the route is spot on. The athletes were enthusiastic and even the champions complimented us, confirming that we put on a really tough race that deserves to be repeated»

The head-to-head between the young Gianluca Ghiano and the champion (and teammate in the Italian Skyrunning national team) Cristian Minoggio was thrilling. Great performance also for Giulia Pol (also a skyrunning blue), women’s gold and third place overall behind Ghiano and Minoggio. Stuck together in the first three kilometers of the race, during the second climb Ghiano managed to lengthen his pace, detaching the athlete of the newly born Dinamo Team (Minoggio, ed) by about thirty seconds. At the halfway point, when the descent allowed him to let go of his legs, the Pinerolese born in 2000 however turned on the turbo by crossing the finish line with almost a minute and a half behind the second classified and demonstrating that 2000 is not only the class but also its displacement (53:07 the time of the first and 54:31 that of his friend – opponent). Bronze for Alvise Besostri with a time of 1:09:37.

In the women’s category Giulia Pol immediately detached Elisa Pallini and Chiara Boggio, who arrived behind her, in front of Cristina Germozzi, fourth place.

