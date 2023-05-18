Home » Save me reveals the surprising amount that Tamara Falcó has charged for the wedding dress
05/18/2023

CEST


A few days ago the commotion with Tamara Falcó’s wedding dress came to light

The last program will be broadcast next Friday, June 23

Talking about tabloids in Spain is talking about Sálvame. From 2009 is one of the most popular and followed entertainment programs on Spanish television. Its format was groundbreaking and has meant a before and after in world television.

A few days ago it was reported that ‘Save Me’ has definitely come to an end. Although the first news was that the last program will be broadcast on June 16, now they have changed the date. will be next friday june 23when the format will disappear forever from Telecinco’s television grid.

With the changes in the presidency of Mediaset, the communication group has decided to change the image of Telecinco: “Salem wanted to change the image and the contents of the channel since he arrived. He wants family television that is respectful and friendly,” according to various sources.

Starting in September, the media group has opted for Ana Rosa Quintana to replace the program presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez.

In the program this Thursday, after all the commotion with the vTamara Falcó’s wedding dressthe program has spoken with a witness who was present at all the dress tests, and has explained that treated designers with an air of superiority and that the firm has paid the Marquise de Griñón.

At first everything went very well, until “In the second meeting, a despotic, histrionic Tamara appearedwhich the designers did not recognize”. Assuring that the daughter of Isabel Presley was not as seen on television.

In addition, the testimony has affirmed that it is clear that the firm paid 150,000 euros a Tamara. The contract contained confidentiality, but now that everything is broken it is not necessary to keep it: “Now, once everything has come to light, We can know it because Tamara doesn’t want it to be known how despot she is in private.”

