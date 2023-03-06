After a year I return to Pierre by Saviano. Same vintage atmosphere with clay court, local sector in the style of the 80s and 90s and guests sector without steps. Also this time the guests are rossoblu, last year the Ottaviani and this year the Pompeiani. I find the landlords numerically improved compared to last year, but the style and material are practically unchanged. The guests, in about 25 units, arrive half an hour before the kick-off and become the protagonists of very powerful repeating choirs, which also reverberate inside the stadium. They enter when the clubs are already starting to fill the stands. The entrance onto the scene is one that is so popular due to its scenic impact: a mini-corteo complete with flags, bearing and a lot of voice, all obviously “greeted” by the whistles of the Savianese, to which the guests respond by trying to raise even more the volume of the choirs that were singing.

When the twenty-two protagonists of the match enter the field, the Savianesi begin to sing with a style that can closely resemble that of the Neapolitan curves, while the rossoblu of Pompeii, to greet the team, bet everything on a nice smoke. The first half therefore went by quickly, with excellent cheering in both sectors despite the differences in style. At the end of the first half, a away goal ignited the enthusiasm of his fans even more, while physiologically it attenuated the local one.

The second half, on the other hand, is a monologue, both on the pitch and in the stands, because Pompeii is rampant, so much so that the Savianese decide to leave the stands in protest. The match therefore ends with the maximum joy of the guests who celebrate another important victory in an ideal embrace together with the team.

Emilio Celotto