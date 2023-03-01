Article by John Manenti

For those who have had the constancy and patience to follow us in our stories, you will have realized that often the same, obviously as regards the Olympic Sports, have highlighted the alternative misfortunes of athletes representing the blocks of the two “Superpowers” USA and USSR when their respective governments took the regrettable decisions to boycott the Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 Gameswith this going to the detriment of those who had spent years of sacrifices and hard training with the aim of the top step of the podium …

But, even if passed more in the background due to the lesser media coverage of the time, it should also be noted how the tragic events of the Second World War led to the cancellation of two editions of the Games, namely that of 1940 originally assigned to Tokyo and subsequently to Helsinki, as well as that of 1944 which then London will host the resumption of activities in 1948, with the added aggravating circumstance that many athletes, in addition to not being able to fulfill the dream of reaching the “The glory of the pastpica”, will also lose their lives in the clashes that involve almost all of the Old Continent.

One of these, who fortunately survived the war, is the protagonist of our history today, one of the components of the “Dream Team” (even if at the time the term had not yet been coined, let alone in Italy where the Fascist regime had abolished any foreign word …) which, cled by the “legendary” Romeo Neri wins the Gold Medal in the Artistic Gymnastics Team Event at the 1932 Los Angeles Gamesby a large margin (541,850 points to 522,275) to the American hosts…

Review that also sees the aforementioned Neri also winning the Gold in the individual Generali Competition and in the Parallels, but the not yet 21-year-old Milanese Savino Guglielmetti also competes to complete the blue haul, as he was born on November 26, 1911 in the Lombard capital, and at his first Olympic experience.

And, moreover, that agility was an innate characteristic for the good Savino is demonstrated by the fact that in the years of his childhood he escaped death in an almost miraculous way on two occasions, the first of which sees him leave unharmed after being hit by a taxi and the second, even more amazing, as he fell from the window of an apartment on the fourth floor and manages to save himself by clinging to the electric cables existing outside …

It is therefore not surprising if Guglielmetti’s first approach to Sport is directed towards the specialty of pole vaulting in Athletics, and then “convert” at the Gymnastics at the age of 15 being registered by the “historic” Society of the Pro Patria under the care of coach Mario Corriassoon demonstrating that he possesses the qualities necessary to emerge and therefore be aggregated to the national team starting from 1930 …

In the Californian metropolis, therefore, Guglielmetti has the opportunity to stand out, finishing in fifth place in the General Competition dominated by Romeo Neri with 140.625 points, to then take the Gold Medal in the Vaulting test which takes place at 8:00 in the morning local time on August 10, 1932, with the Milanese finding himself in second position (26.6 points to 26.4) compared to the 30-year-old American Al Jochim at the end of the compulsory exercise, before demonstrate all his mastery with the free exhibition which sees him awarded by the Jury with 27.7 compared to 26.7 of his opponent, sufficient margin to get on the top step of the Podium with a total of 54.1 points.

Vaulting specialty which is also included in the program for the first time World Championships starting from the Review that takes place in Budapest at the beginning of June 1934, but this time the 22-year-old Milanese does not go beyond fifth placejust as we see the medal slip away in the General Team Competition with Italy – whose only two medals bear the signature of Neri, silver in the Individual General Competition and bronze on Vaulting – to conclude on the edge of the podium, to then experience a subdued parentheses at the 1936 Berlin Olympics …

On this occasion, in fact, the blue team is strongly penalized by the injury suffered by Neri during the Individual General Competition, of such gravity as to prevent him from continuing the Event so that, without its leader, Italy concludes in fifth position with Guglielmetti recording the best score of 107.699 points which places him in 12th place in the individual event, to then obtain ninth place in the Parallels as the best result in the individual specialties in an edition of the Games that does not see any of our representatives on the podium .

At this point, many of you will be wondering with what criterion it can be argued that the cancellation of the 1940 editions (especially …) and 1944 may have prevented the Lombard gymnast from enriching his Palmarès and the answer comes from the fact that Guglielmetti, after winning the General Competition at the Italian Championships in 1934 and 1935, replies this statement also in the three-year period 1937-’39also having to remember that at the time it was far from the time of athletes little more than teenagers, being privileged the technique and style over the strength and acrobatics of the decades to come …

In any case, Guglielmetti does not give up and, almost impossible just to think about it, he still is a member of the blue team at the 1948 London Games despite his 36 springs, however able to provide his contribution in the team event where he is the third best among the Italians after Guido Figone and Luigi Zanetti (16 and 10 years younger respectively …) who replicate the fifth place of 12 years earlier in the German capital, to then finish 11th at the Parallels.

For its performance, Guglielmetti gets the honor of being the first Italian gymnast to be included in the “International Gymnastics Hall of Fame” in the year 1998 – will be followed by Bruno Grandi, as Director, in 2001 and Franco Menichelli in 2003 – while on his death, which took place at the end of January 2006 at the age of 94, his Pro Patria Society set up, at the gymnasium of the Federal Technical Center located in via Ovada in Milan and named after him, a museum that collects cups and trophies from his long career …

A dutiful tribute to those who had made gymnastics a reason for living …