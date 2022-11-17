The rise and fall of Savio Nsereko: a ghost on the field, a fixed presence in red light hangouts. And that time he devised a tragicomic plan
For weeks the man has been traveling around Thailand, he is short of money. He spends his nights in those rooms of dim lights and squalor spread like dust on a filthy carpet. At the tables, brutish men with swollen eyelids, long beards and a forgotten photo somewhere in their wallets. In the semi-darkness an old girl is undressing bored, with lazy and mechanical gestures.
