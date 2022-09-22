Original title: Savor issued a statement to sell the Sun and Mercury Silver: I support his decision

Beijing time on September 22 news, reports from the US media said that the Suns and WNBA Mercury team owner Robert Savor confirmed that he will be looking for new owners for these two teams.

“I regret that my words have eclipsed the construction of the Phoenix area that has been united and strengthened through men’s and women’s basketball for nearly 20 years,” Savor said in a statement. “I am a man of faith and I believe in the path of redemption and forgiveness. I thought that a one-year suspension would give me time to focus, make amends, and remove my personal and team controversies, but in the current environment, I painfully realize that is no longer possible. No matter what I do, I will be punished. More than I said. For those reasons, I started looking for buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

In July 2004, Savor bought the Suns and Mercury for $400 million. Just recently, Forbes magazine valued the Suns at $1.8 billion. During Savor’s tenure as owner, the Suns missed the playoffs for 10 straight years in 2010-20. In 2021, the Suns advance to the Finals for the first time since 1993. In the 21-22 season, the Suns ranked first in the regular season with 64 wins.

“I fully support Savor’s decision to sell the Suns and Mercurys, which is the right step forward for the organization,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “

Lakers superstar LeBron James said: “I’m proud to be part of a league that’s committed to progress.”

Players Union president CJ McCollum said: “Thank you to Savor for making this decision swiftly, which is in the best interests of our sport.”

Earlier this month, the NBA officially announced that it had fined Savor $10 million for allegations of racial discrimination and misogyny, as well as a one-year ban from all team affairs.

