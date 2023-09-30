SBK, Fabulous Bulega! In Portimao he becomes the 2023 Supersport world champion

The Emilian driver wins the first race on the Portimao weekend and closes the world game: he is the new world champion after having got the better of his direct rival for the title Stefano Mazni. Ducati is also celebrating the Manufacturers’ title. In Supersport 300 BR Corse double with Gennai and Gaggi

It’s a Saturday to remember Portimao for the colors Ducati. After the manufacturers’ title won in Superbike comes the encore Supersportbut above all the conquest of the world title by Nicolò Bulega. The dominator of the championship completed the job by taking his fourteenth success of the season, which came after another pole position with a track record. For the class of 1999 it is an unforgettable day that puts an end to difficult years, a recovery that took place in a family context like that of Aruba.it Racing.

Also on this occasion a small one initial escape proved decisive, protecting him from the forcing of Stefano Manzi. His rival in the standings took home another second place, with the Ten Kate team also putting Jorge Navarro on the podium; for the Spaniard it is the long-awaited first podium in Supersport. Fourth place for Marcel Schroetter ahead of Valentin Debise and Federico Caricasulo, while Bahattin Sofuoglu recovered from seventeenth to seventh place.

Eighth Raffaele De Rosa despite a long lap penalty for causing the fall of Tom Booth-Amos, fifteenth at the finish line and winner of the European Challenge. Ninth place for Niki Tuuli followed by Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Twenty-first Federico Fuligni, twenty-seventh Andrea Mignoretreat Leonardo Taccini and Yari Montellawhose Panigale V2 fell silent while the rider from Campania was second a short distance behind Bulega.

In Supersport 300 the party is all for the BR Corse teamwho scored a double with the victory of Mirko Gennai and Marco Gaggi’s second place. José Luis Perez Gonzalez finished third in a race interrupted on the last lap due to Pepe Osuna’s bad fall, with the driver fortunately conscious. The Spaniard’s podium keeps the world championship open due to his eighth place Jeffrey Buis, who now leads with a twenty-two point margin. Fourth place for Matteo Vannuccisixth Kevin Sabatucci.

