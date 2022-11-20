The Spaniard, already 2022 Drivers’ World Champion, also dominated Sunday at Phillip Island, winning the Superpole Race and race-2. A total triumph for Ducati with the Constructors’ and Independent titles

Massimo Falcioni – Milano

The new 2022 Sbk 2022 world champion Alvaro Bautista could not have finished better than this by winning Race 2 at Phillip Island ahead of the never-tamed Rea who returned to the top step of the podium in Race 1 after a six-month fast. The last race of the season ended four laps early due to the accident involving Laverty and Forés. The Ducati number one had already made him, in addition to pole, also the Superpole Race, risking the slicks on a still wet track, ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea in the end after a spectacular comeback.

sbk budget — This time, Razgatlioglu remained empty-handed, also due to a hitch in the garage when changing the front tire in Race 1. The Turkish Yamaha rider had to pass his 2021 world crown to Bautista-Ducati (564 points), finishing in a great second anyway (507 points) ahead of six-time world champion Rea, third (475). The first two off the podium were Italian: Rinaldi (Ducati), fourth (284 points) and Locatelli (Yamaha), fifth (258). Followed by Lowes-Kawasaki (6th), Bassani-Ducati (7th), Redding-Bmw (8th), Lecuona-Honda (9th), Vierge-Honda (10th).

i grandi in sbk — Bautista (38 years old), Razgatlioglu (26 years old), Rea (36 years old): the three of them, very different riders in terms of age, temperament and technical characteristics, were the great protagonists of Superbike 2022. To the “captains” of Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki deserve credit for making the production-derived championship competitively exciting even if the Bolognese racing car demonstrated a clear superiority on every track and in every condition. Technical superiority, especially in power and speed, however excellently managed by a “new” Bautista in head and handle, aware of his own value and the potential of his new highly evolved vehicle, interpreting it to the fullest, without flaws. See also Varzi, three of a kind at the Academy and solitary record of the terrible freshman

power ducats — We said, full Ducati. In MotoGP, the redhead returns to win the title after 15 years and does so with an Italian, Bagnaia, fifty years after the all-Italian triumph of Agostini-MV Agusta in 1972. In Sbk, after abandoning the series and the return with the Panigale V2 and the turning point with the V4, we reached the top this year by repeating the title conquered in 2011 by Carlos Checa with the 1098. A long and zigzag path but which today places Ducati on the roof of the world, the bike to beat in both top motorcycling championships. A new cycle of motorcycling has begun.

Italian hits — How to define the 2022 Sbk World Championship? A balanced and spectacular championship, with three aces competing for races and the title, with the “catch-all” Ducati. In addition to the prestigious riders’ title won by Bautista in Indonesia and the Motocorsa Independent title (recruited rider Alex Bassani), the Bolognese manufacturer also won the Constructors’ championship and the classification for the best team. Historic world poker for Ducati, the encore of what happened in MotoGP, with the Riders (Bagnaia), Constructors and Independent (Team Pramac) titles. To add to the world championship triumphs, the two Italian titles with Michele Pirro in the Sbk CIV and with Nicholas Spinelli in the Superport CIV both with the Barni Spark Ducati Racing Team seal.

sbk rules — Leaving it out, because on another level, the MotoGP world championship, it was Sbk that made headlines and made the news even if questions remain open about what this world championship of “production derivatives” is today, what is the relationship of SBK with the MotoGP, how the technical regulations affect competitiveness and results. The concept of helping those behind (i.e. the manufacturers in difficulty) to achieve the performance of the winning bikes can be appreciable but only if the latter are not penalised. This is what seems to have been happening for a couple of seasons, particularly in 2022, with respect to Kawasaki, which has had its engine revs removed. According to Rea and his technicians and also according to many commentators and enthusiasts, this was and is the primary cause of the loss of titles in the last two years. In short, the concept of bringing everyone on the same level using the tool of the regulations is also valid for making shows but questionable if the “super concessions” reward some while penalizing others. Good intentions but the time has come to file something. The regulations cannot decide on winning races and titles. In this sense it seems that the future new rules (always tending to level bikes and teams and limit the gap between factory and private) aim to avoid excesses. See also PODCAST Chef Cavalli and the recipe for Roubaix: "Stay ahead. Always"

future sbk — The fact remains that the best bike is not enough to win, the rider is in any case fundamental: without Bautista, would Ducati have won the 2022 world championship? And in 2021, without Razgatlioglu, would Yamaha have won the 2021 title? And even before that, what about Rea’s long world championship streak on the Kawasaki? Meanwhile in Borgo Panigale, after the toasts for these triumphs, we return to work with our heads bowed to repeat ourselves in the seasons to come. The adversaries are not sitting idly by, ready for redemption.