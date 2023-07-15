SBK, Race 1 at Imola: Bautista escapes and wins in the finale. Razgatlioglu and Rea on the podium

Spectacular first race at Imola, with Bautista running away in the final stages and winning once again. Razgatlioglu and Rea on the podium, then four Italians

THE SUPERBIKE SPECIAL

Il return of the Superbike to Imola did not disappoint the fans’ expectations: Race 1 was full of battles and fun, with the scorching heat conditions making the situation even more tense. Once again, the championship leader won Alvaro Bautista, which thus rises to seventeen wins in the season, equaling the all-time record of Doug Polen and Jonathan Rea. Another big party for Ducati, which presented a tricolor livery for this stage.

The first stages of the race were exciting and spectacular, with Axel Bassani and Andrea Locatelli to take the lion’s share by exchanging the first position, while Bautista fought it out with Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk then gained the lead followed by Alvaro, while Rea slowly lost ground. The study phase was long and highlighted a superior Bautista, who after two thirds of the race broke the delay in the applause of the crowd and was went on the run.

Soil once again he did everything possible, even starting from pole position, but he was unable to contain his rival. Rea finished third, with a quartet of Italians off the podium: Locatelli was fourth and avoided the return of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (fifth after starting from eighth box); Bassani collapsed during the race and was also slipped by Danilo Petrucci, finishing seventh. A good race takes Loris Baz to eighth place, with Alex Lowes and Scott Redding in the top ten.

