Aus Ulrich Byszio speaks the self-confidence of an undisputed leader of the table: “I dare to predict that we will meet Neuenheim in the final,” says the patron and president of SC Frankfurt 1880. And that, although in the main round of the rugby league only ten out of 14 matchdays have been completed. In order to actually qualify for the final on July 1, Frankfurt would still have to survive the quarter- and semi-finals.

Byszio’s confidence is no coincidence: SC 1880, the current German rugby champion, dominates the league. Ten games, ten wins is the interim result in the South/West season. With a “normal performance”, Byszio believes, Frankfurt will not be able to take the final.

It would be the third final in a row for the Hessians, who also won the title in 2019 before Corona stopped the game for two years. Is there a new superpower emerging in German rugby that will not be beaten for years?

Participation in the international competition?

“The goal is to become German champion every year,” says Byszio – “but there will always be one club that will be our challenger.” At the moment, that’s SC Neuenheim from Heidelberg. The second in the table only lost the first leg against Frankfurt 15:25 in the current season. “The outcome of a game against Neuenheim is completely open,” Byszio praised his opponent.

Even if the championship is probably not a matter of course every year, the SC 1880 is looking for new challenges. The Rugby Europe Super Cup has been around for two years. In the competition, teams compete against each other that do not come from the six major European rugby nations: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Frankfurt is considering participating next year; 300,000 euros would be due for this. According to Byszio, this would not be possible without the money from a sponsor, which is why he wants to calculate the project “with a sharp pen”. If the figures are correct, “it may well be that we will be involved there in the near future”.

According to Byszio, the total annual budget for the 1980s was in the mid-six-figure range. He estimates that only Neuenheim and the Offenbacher Sport-Club Rosenhöhe (OSCR) have a similarly high seasonal budget – and that the clubs each spend four times as much money as some league competitors.

Young players overwhelmed

Whether in the Bundesliga or in Europe – Byszio prefers to see the team filled with players who come from his own youth department. In the most recent Bundesliga game against Heidelberger RK, six of the 15 players in the starting line-up were trained in Frankfurt. “Twelve would be better,” emphasizes Byszio. About 60 percent of the squad consists of foreign players, most of whom come from Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Great Britain.

Establishing U-18 talents in the first men’s team has recently been a “big problem”. The majority of the total annual budget is invested in young people. Having to assert yourself against men who weigh 115 kilos in the Bundesliga overwhelms many a young player. Byszio admits that other clubs have recently caught up in the youth field. In 2019, Frankfurt won the German championship title in all age groups, last year “only” the U16s and U18s won.



Wynston Cameron-Dow will no longer help rugby in Offenbach.

:



Image: picture alliance/dpa/Kessler-Sportfotografie



The Offenbacher Sport-Club Rosenhöhe is currently not a competitor for Frankfurt, neither in the youth nor in the senior section. Quite surprising for Byszio, since he had expected that the newcomer, who is keen to invest, would get involved at the top. Now the OSCR, which had set the goal of reaching the top four and thus reaching the quarter-finals, is penultimate in the table.

Back home

“We made some tactical mistakes that we have to learn from,” analyzes manager and financier Dominique Arnault. He still doesn’t want to bury the goal for the season – although the gap to fourth-placed is currently six points and the OSCR would have to put down a series in the final spurt of the season. The previous player-coach Wynston Cameron-Dow will no longer help with the plan to establish himself as a regular in the play-offs in the long term.

The Australian is moving back home for family reasons; Captain Robert Haase takes over for the rest of the season. The change also worries OSCR because they are losing a player eligible to play for Germany in Cameron-Dow. At least ten players in the squad must be able to show this approval according to the rules of the game; currently twelve team members meet this requirement, says Arnault.

The club therefore wants to focus more on German talent in the future. For this he cooperates with schools in the area and the French first division club RC Toulon. In the summer, the search for a coach is a priority, says Arnault – in order to start a new attack on Frankfurt and the top of the Bundesliga in the coming season.