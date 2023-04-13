Home Sports SC 1880 Frankfurt wants to become German champion
Sports

SC 1880 Frankfurt wants to become German champion

by admin
SC 1880 Frankfurt wants to become German champion

Aus Ulrich Byszio speaks the self-confidence of an undisputed leader of the table: “I dare to predict that we will meet Neuenheim in the final,” says the patron and president of SC Frankfurt 1880. And that, although in the main round of the rugby league only ten out of 14 matchdays have been completed. In order to actually qualify for the final on July 1, Frankfurt would still have to survive the quarter- and semi-finals.

Byszio’s confidence is no coincidence: SC 1880, the current German rugby champion, dominates the league. Ten games, ten wins is the interim result in the South/West season. With a “normal performance”, Byszio believes, Frankfurt will not be able to take the final.

It would be the third final in a row for the Hessians, who also won the title in 2019 before Corona stopped the game for two years. Is there a new superpower emerging in German rugby that will not be beaten for years?

Participation in the international competition?

“The goal is to become German champion every year,” says Byszio – “but there will always be one club that will be our challenger.” At the moment, that’s SC Neuenheim from Heidelberg. The second in the table only lost the first leg against Frankfurt 15:25 in the current season. “The outcome of a game against Neuenheim is completely open,” Byszio praised his opponent.

Even if the championship is probably not a matter of course every year, the SC 1880 is looking for new challenges. The Rugby Europe Super Cup has been around for two years. In the competition, teams compete against each other that do not come from the six major European rugby nations: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

See also  Rugby Urc, Zebre two points and many regrets: The Sharks pass 42-37

Frankfurt is considering participating next year; 300,000 euros would be due for this. According to Byszio, this would not be possible without the money from a sponsor, which is why he wants to calculate the project “with a sharp pen”. If the figures are correct, “it may well be that we will be involved there in the near future”.

You may also like

Struff surprises against Casper Ruud

Two books celebrate the legends of Kobe, LeBron...

No more advertising for sports betting on Premier...

THE OLYMPIC GLORY AND THE TRAGIC DEATH OF...

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in the Champions League...

Julia Ituma, the aces of the young volleyball...

Federico Valverde with Gala after the punch

Garmin presents the new Edge 540 and 840:...

FC Bayern: cabin Zoff, coach-off – Bavaria’s long...

Julia Ituma, the volleyball player falls from a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy