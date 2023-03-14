In the quarter-finals, the Bernese will meet their cantonal rivals Biel. A season ends for the defeated EHC Kloten in which he exceeded all expectations.

A source of unpredictability with sometimes amazing self-awareness: SCB striker Chris DiDomenico (left). Patrick B. Kraemer / PostFinance

Via the detour of the pre-play-offs and a belle against Kloten, SC Bern has secured a quarter-final rendezvous with cantonal rivals Biel. The SCB celebrated an unchallenged victory in the most important game of the season, he made visible the class difference that was to be expected due to the significantly higher budget and the significantly higher quality of the squad. But it’s amazing how often and quickly this team changes its face.