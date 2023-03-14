Home Sports SC Bern is still in the play-offs
Sports

SC Bern is still in the play-offs

by admin
SC Bern is still in the play-offs

In the quarter-finals, the Bernese will meet their cantonal rivals Biel. A season ends for the defeated EHC Kloten in which he exceeded all expectations.

A source of unpredictability with sometimes amazing self-awareness: SCB striker Chris DiDomenico (left).

Patrick B. Kraemer / PostFinance

Via the detour of the pre-play-offs and a belle against Kloten, SC Bern has secured a quarter-final rendezvous with cantonal rivals Biel. The SCB celebrated an unchallenged victory in the most important game of the season, he made visible the class difference that was to be expected due to the significantly higher budget and the significantly higher quality of the squad. But it’s amazing how often and quickly this team changes its face.

See also  Boom in registrations in Sardinian athletics after an extraordinary 2021

You may also like

‘Fosbury Flop’: Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury...

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Scotland squad for Euro 2024...

How Eintracht Frankfurt wants to make Naples nervous

Anastasia Potapova: Iga Swiatek says Russian should not...

An 8:0 victory over Laos and the Chinese...

Volleyball Champions League: MTV Stuttgart loses quarter-final first...

NBA super prospect Scoot Henderson ends the season...

Football Champions League: FC Porto vs. Inter –...

Inter, watch out: Lautaro Martinez is highly courted

Meiji exposed the Westbrook effect: the 18th in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy