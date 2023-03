SC Bern managed an impressive comeback against Biel in the third quarter-final game. The SCB goalie Philip Wüthrich shows spectacular saves after another mistake in the final third.

First he blunders, but then he secures victory for SC Bern against Biel: goalie Philip Wüthrich (left) Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

At the end of a wild rollercoaster ride on Saturday evening in the sold-out Tissot Arena in Biel, there is this realization: SC Bern is still alive. The discussions in Bern following the memorable 4-2 home defeat on Thursday also turned out to be heated internally.