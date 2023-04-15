Home Sports SC Freiburg – FC Schalke 04 on TV and live stream: S04 away game live
SC Freiburg – FC Schalke 04 on TV and live stream: S04 away game live

Over 164,000 members, fans all over the world and a great atmosphere in the stadium – FC Schalke 04 is one of the biggest clubs in Germany. For many it is therefore interesting when FC Schalke 04 games are shown on TV and live streams.

Are you a fan and want to follow FC Schalke 04 games on TV and live stream? We tell you where to watch every game of your favorite team.

FC Schalke 04 on TV and live stream on Sky, DAZN and Co.

FC Schalke 04 has been playing in the Bundesliga again since this year. The Royal Blues managed to return to the top German division. For Schalke fans, this not only means games against top opponents, but also a different situation with the TV rights.

DAZN and Sky share the TV rights in the Bundesliga. The streaming service DAZN shows the matches on Friday and Sunday, the Bundesliga Saturday belongs to Sky. The pay TV broadcaster shows the games from the Veltins Arena in individual games and in the conference on TV or streamed on SkyGo. Accordingly, Schalke fans need at least two subscriptions (DAZN and Sky) to be able to see their teams’ matches.

The next FC Schalke 04 games on TV and live stream

  • April 23, kick-off 3:30 p.m.: SC Freiburg (Bundesliga/DAZN)
  • April 29, kick-off 6:30 p.m.: Werder Bremen (Bundesliga/Sky)

If you don’t want or can’t afford a subscription, you can see the Bundesliga match day in the summary. The highlights on Saturday run from 6.30 p.m. on the ARD sports show. From 11 p.m. you can see the summaries of the Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the ZDF sports studio.

Sport1 shows the highlights on Sunday morning. Summaries will then run again on ARD on Sunday. From Monday, the highlights can then be found free of charge on ARD, ZDF and Sport1. Behind the pay wall, there are also the summaries on DAZN, Sky and Axel Springer.

Schalke test matches in the live stream on YouTube and Sky

FC Schalke 04’s friendlies are usually broadcast live on the club’s YouTube channel. From time to time, however, Sky Sport News HD also shows the friendly matches of the Royal Blues.

