Fans may challenge their team in a striking and provocative manner. So before the game against Juventus Turin, the supporters of SC Freiburg demanded only this much in a combative and bold manner: “Smash them, shoot them out of the city”. If it were that easy.

After all, the Italian football champions had won the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League 1-0 and were therefore the favorites in the second leg in Freiburg early Thursday evening. A leading role that the Italians lived up to after initial difficulties in the first half.

Shortly before the half-time whistle, Freiburg’s resistance was cracked for the first time when, after an intervention by the video assistant, the Dutch referee Gözübüyük pointed to the spot after Gulde’s handball in Gatti’s own goal area.

“Only the goal was missing”

The Freiburg player, who had already been warned, had to leave the field because of a yellow-red card and Vlahovic had a clear run to make it 1-0 from eleven meters (45th minute). It was the decisive moment of the game, which was decided by Chiesa’s late goal to make it 2-0 (90+4) for Juventus.

