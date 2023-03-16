Fans may challenge their team in a striking and provocative manner. So before the game against Juventus Turin, the supporters of SC Freiburg demanded only this much in a combative and bold manner: “Smash them, shoot them out of the city”. If it were that easy.

After all, the Italian football champions had won the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League 1-0 and were therefore the favorites in the second leg in Freiburg early Thursday evening. A leading role that the Italians lived up to after initial difficulties in the first half.

Shortly before the half-time whistle, Freiburg’s resistance was cracked for the first time when, after an intervention by the video assistant, the Dutch referee Gözübüyük pointed to the spot after Gulde’s handball in Gatti’s own goal area.

“Only the goal was missing”

The Freiburg player, who had already been warned, had to leave the field because of a yellow-red card and Vlahovic had a clear run to make it 1-0 from eleven meters (45th minute). It was the decisive moment of the game, which was decided by Chiesa’s late goal to make it 2-0 (90+4) for Juventus.

“We gave so much, but also had a bit of bad luck in the crucial moments,” attacker Michael Gregoritsch said on RTL: “That was a great game from us, only the goal was missing. That hurts.”

With the 0:1, the strategy of the Freiburg coach Christian Streich was thwarted, who had relied on a compact defensive strategy for his team and initially dispensed with Vincenzo Grifo. Just like Streich’s colleague Massimiliano Allegri kept his star striker Angel di Maria in reserve as an unused reserve.

Instead of Grifo, Lucas Höler worked the pitch in the opposing half. Streich’s plan worked for around 25 minutes because Freiburg had defended bravely up to that point and didn’t show any weaknesses. But then Baden had to take a deep breath when, after defender Bremer’s header bounced back into the field, Serbian center forward Vlahovic scored what was supposed to be 1-0 (27′). Lucky for the SC that the video evidence could prove an offside position by the Brazilian Bremer.



Inside: Dusan Vlahovic scores 1-0 for Juventus.

:



Image: dpa



When the video assistant reported for the second time (42nd), the horror of the Freiburgers was great. Dutchman Erwin Zeinstra quickly recognized what his compatriot Gözübüyük hadn’t seen: a handball from central defender Gulde, who had already been warned, and who had blocked Gatti’s shot with his outstretched hand just in front of the goal line. This had serious consequences.

Sent-off for Gulde, penalty for Juventus, goal for Turin, 0:2 deficit for SC Freiburg in the addition of the two game results. Gregoritsch’s free kick, which just missed its target, was the first encouragement for the characterful Breisgauer (49th), who undeterred tried to use their mini-chance against the Turin defensive artists.

Höler’s shot after a wild scene in the penalty area was parried by Szczesny (57′), and Locatelli’s subsequent back pass to his goalkeeper was not penalized by Gözübüyük. After 62 minutes, Grifo took part in the game instead of Höler. But it no longer turned in favor of Freiburg. On the contrary: Substitute Chiesa made it 2-0 (90+4).