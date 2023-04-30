SC Freiburg wants to crown its “incredible” football season

Trainer Christian Streich went into raptures after the next job win. “The team has already achieved incredible things,” was the provisional conclusion of the season for the Freiburg veteran after the 1-0 (0-0) win at 1. FC Köln. 56 points in the league, more than ever. “But we want more,” emphasized the 57-year-old at the same time, with a view to the remaining six possible games.

Immediately after the final whistle, the people of Breisgau turned their attention to the upcoming DFB Cup semifinals on Tuesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ZDF and on Sky). “Home game, floodlights, it’s about the final. For me there is nothing more, the hut will burn and we will do everything we can to take the last step,” summarized captain Christian Günter the cracker against league pursuer RB Leipzig.

They have “an unfinished business,” reminded striker Lucas Höler. The bitter final defeat on penalties last year against RB hurt “for a very long time”: “Now we want the title.”

So the path could lead back to Berlin – and also to the Champions League for the first time in the league: “I would like to do both straight away. There are still two games left in the cup and four in the league. If we win them all, things will look good,” predicted keeper Mark Flekken.

Qualifying for the premier class is an “absolute dream”, and for Günter there is “nothing more beautiful, it will release our strength again,” promised the 30-year-old.

After the semi-finals, the league will be played again on Saturday against Leipzig, who are only two points behind Freiburg in fifth place. One of these “trend-setting games” in the end of the season, and the direct duel against third-placed Union Berlin with the same number of points, is still in front of Höler and Co. a week later.

“Malochen, malochen, malochen”

Most recently, Freiburg had three wins in a row, according to Streich, the fourth-placed team against Cologne was “the happier than the better” team and was able to thank Flekken (“world class” according to Streich) in particular, who played for the twelfth time and thus more often than anyone else Bundesliga keeper kept the clean sheet this season. Up front, the SCF built another league record. Ritsu Doan’s winning goal (54′) was the 20th goal from a standard situation.

But the great recipe for success is different: “Work, work, work,” revealed Streich. Freiburg didn’t lose a single duel against a team from the bottom half of the table this season. “The mentality of the boys is why we win all these tight games.”

And the coach also demands this mentality on Tuesday against Leipzig: “Go into the game freely, hope that it will be a fight. Many will be watching, may the best win.”