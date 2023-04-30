Home » SC Freiburg wins 1-0 at 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga
Dhe SC Freiburg has taken another big step towards the Champions League. Coach Christian Streich’s team won 1-0 (0-0) at 1. FC Köln, remains in the top four in the Bundesliga after matchday 30 and is now going into the DFB Cup semi-final against RB with a lot of momentum Leipzig on Tuesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ZDF).

Ritsu Doan scored the decisive goal for the Breisgauer (54th) – as so often after a set piece. FC have four games before the end of the season on 35 points, and despite the defeat, they can hardly be taken away from the league.

“Today it was certainly not the better team that won, but the luckier ones,” said Freiburg coach Christian Streich. “Cologne was strong as an ox, hats off. The mentality of the lads is why we don’t lose such close games.”

His Cologne colleague Steffen Baumgart said he was satisfied despite the defeat: “It’s not a good result for us, but I saw a really great football game. It was an open game to the end, the boys did everything. It was fun to watch, both teams fought. In the end you saw why Freiburg is where they are.”

The first moments of goosebumps in the sold-out RheinEnergie Stadium came even before kick-off: Jonas Hector was greeted with standing ovations as the hosts warmed up and the team roster was read out. The captain and former national player announced the end of his career after the season last weekend.

Exactly 45 years to the day after winning the last championship, FC started with a lot of pressure and with a lot going forward. Birthday boy Eric Martel only got stuck with a shot attempt (2nd), then rattled together in an aerial duel with Vincenzo Grifo from Freiburg (10th). Both were able to continue playing after a short treatment.

