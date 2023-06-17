SC Magdeburg in the Champions League final in handball after defeating Barca

Dhe grand masters of drama had to take a deep breath themselves, because putting what they had experienced into words was not at all easy. When a handball game involves a seven-meter throw, there is always the ultimate thrill, the decisive save, the other unfortunate throw, there are heroes of the sport and there are losers. On Saturday evening in Cologne, this Champions League semi-final between SC Magdeburg (SCM) and FC Barcelona was so packed with tension and excitement that it was difficult to keep track of everything.

With 40:39 (38:38, 31:31, 16:18) goals, the SCM won against the defending champions and reached the handball final on Sunday evening (6 p.m. on DAZN) in their first participation. Coach Bennet Wiegert’s team had to assert themselves against their own inability, wrong decisions and bad luck with injuries that Wiegert will certainly have cost a few more gray hairs in his bushy beard: “This game was a reflection of the whole season. We kept getting pushed down and kept getting up.”

“We do it for him”

The player of the hot afternoon in front of 19,500 fans in the arena in Cologne-Deutz was substitute goalkeeper Mike Jensen – in the final shootout he was able to unsettle Barcelona’s shooters so much that they missed. Because Magdeburg scored at least twice from the point through Tim Hornke and Kay Smits, Wiegert’s team can now dream of the title after Jensen’s final save.

It would definitely be dedicated to her playmaker Gisli Kristjansson. Kristjansson dislocated his shoulder during an attack in the 55th minute at 29:28, was briefly unconscious on the pitch and was treated for a long time. He was able to leave the floor on his own two feet. “We went to him when he was lying there and told him we were doing it for him,” said international Lukas Mertens. Wiegert thought a bit further in his analysis after the nerve-wracking game: “His injury reduces my joy a lot. We will have to do without him for a long time. It’s the next serious shoulder injury for Gisli, but the positive is that he’s always come back.”

The Icelander had just been named the best player of the past Bundesliga season, had worked his way back from a broken ankle and was on the right track with his five goals and numerous assists against Barcelona. Only Smits with twelve and Damgaard with eight goals were more successful. When he had to leave, Christian O’Sullivan took over as director before being sent off after three time penalties by the weak Icelandic referees (62nd minute).

So playmaker number three took over – and how. Marko Bezjak, 36, in his penultimate game for SCM, was there and scored four goals that Magdeburg led several times with two goals in extra time, but did not bring the lead over time. The second in the German championship had to survive the last few minutes outnumbered because Wiegert didn’t have his nerves under control, protested and saw the second yellow card: “It mustn’t happen to me. That could have ended very badly.”

Instead, it ended painfully for the title favorite. Four missed seven meters showed that they had a lot of respect for Magdeburg, as they had previously lost twice to the SCM in the Superglobe (club world championship) in 2021 and 2022. Lukas Merten said: “We are the SCM and never give up. Word has gotten around to Barcelona. And now we deserve to be in the final of the Champions League.” On Sunday, the top club from Saxony-Anhalt wants to inspire its loud, wild fans again this season – 1,500 traveled to Cologne. From Magdeburg’s point of view, they of course played their part in this happy outcome.