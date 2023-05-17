Home » SC Magdeburg moves into the Final Four of the Champions League
Sports

SC Magdeburg moves into the Final Four of the Champions League

by admin
SC Magdeburg moves into the Final Four of the Champions League

Dhe German handball champion SC Magdeburg stormed into the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks to an energetic performance, while THW Kiel failed at Paris St. Germain.

Coach Bennet Wiegert’s team from Magdeburg beat Wisla Plock 30:28 (13:13) in the second leg of the quarter-finals and, after 22:22 in the first leg, booked a ticket for the Final Four in Cologne (17/18 June). ). On the other hand, after the 27:31 at home, Kiel also lost the second leg in Paris with 32:29 (15:17).

“It’s huge. We are incredibly happy and proud that we are going there. That was the goal of the whole team – it has been the whole year,” said the outstanding Kay Smits, who was Magdeburg’s best thrower with 14 goals. In addition to Smits, Michael Damgaard scored reliably with eight goals.

Goalscorer Omar Ingi Magnusson and circle player Magnus Saugstrup were also injured. As in the first leg, the German champions and the Polish top team Plock fought a hard-fought duel. Only in the final minutes did Wiegert’s team pull away decisively. Goalkeeper Mike Jensen made several strong saves.

Record champion Kiel went into the duel with the top French club with a mortgage of four goals and failed again and again at the strong PSG goalkeeper Jannick Green Krejberg. After saves by the Dane, Paris scored many easy goals, and Kiel’s hopes of a successful comeback faded early on.

Nevertheless, coach Filip Jicha’s team fought against the impending end until the end. However, five goals from Petter Överby and four each from Sander Sagosen and Niclas Ekberg were not enough.

See also  Livorno-Arezzo: There is no love and there never will be

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy