SC Magdeburg moves into the Final Four of the Champions League

Dhe German handball champion SC Magdeburg stormed into the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks to an energetic performance, while THW Kiel failed at Paris St. Germain.

Coach Bennet Wiegert’s team from Magdeburg beat Wisla Plock 30:28 (13:13) in the second leg of the quarter-finals and, after 22:22 in the first leg, booked a ticket for the Final Four in Cologne (17/18 June). ). On the other hand, after the 27:31 at home, Kiel also lost the second leg in Paris with 32:29 (15:17).

“It’s huge. We are incredibly happy and proud that we are going there. That was the goal of the whole team – it has been the whole year,” said the outstanding Kay Smits, who was Magdeburg’s best thrower with 14 goals. In addition to Smits, Michael Damgaard scored reliably with eight goals.

Goalscorer Omar Ingi Magnusson and circle player Magnus Saugstrup were also injured. As in the first leg, the German champions and the Polish top team Plock fought a hard-fought duel. Only in the final minutes did Wiegert’s team pull away decisively. Goalkeeper Mike Jensen made several strong saves.

Record champion Kiel went into the duel with the top French club with a mortgage of four goals and failed again and again at the strong PSG goalkeeper Jannick Green Krejberg. After saves by the Dane, Paris scored many easy goals, and Kiel’s hopes of a successful comeback faded early on.

Nevertheless, coach Filip Jicha’s team fought against the impending end until the end. However, five goals from Petter Överby and four each from Sander Sagosen and Niclas Ekberg were not enough.