Home Sports Scafati, Attilio Caja has resigned
Sports

Scafati, Attilio Caja has resigned

by admin
Scafati, Attilio Caja has resigned

Sensational in Scafati: Attilio Caja has resigned from his position as head coach of Givova, despite a 6-7 record in the games he coached. To bring it back is Superbasket.

Caja’s last game therefore remains the one against Trento, sensationally lost by +11 to 4′ from the end. Always Superbasket reports that the favorite for the succession would be Pino Sacripanti, who however is currently on vacation in the United States. The possibility of recalling Alessandro Rossi, who among other things terminated the agreement last November, is excluded.

See also  Chinese Super League: Cangzhou Lions draw with ten Zhejiang team, Guangzhou team draw with Dalian people

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Sampdoria-Inter (0-0)

Does GPS shut down our sense of adventure?

Lukaku-Barella, dispute in Inter-Sampdoria. The Belgian: “Enough, go...

PC requirements and unlock time, also on PS5...

Sampdoria-Inter 0-0: video e highlights

Salernitana, coach Davide Nicola is back in the...

Giro d’Italia Under 23 and Giro donne (from...

Former Michigan State star Keith Appling pleads guilty...

United fans call for De Gea’s renewal

Thomas Foket extends in Reims until 2025

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy