Sensational in Scafati: Attilio Caja has resigned from his position as head coach of Givova, despite a 6-7 record in the games he coached. To bring it back is Superbasket.

Caja’s last game therefore remains the one against Trento, sensationally lost by +11 to 4′ from the end. Always Superbasket reports that the favorite for the succession would be Pino Sacripanti, who however is currently on vacation in the United States. The possibility of recalling Alessandro Rossi, who among other things terminated the agreement last November, is excluded.