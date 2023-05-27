Scafati: Gino Guastaferro returns – Sportando

Givova Scafati is pleased to announce the return to the managerial staff of Luigi “Gino” Guastaferro, who will take the place left by the departing Renato Nicolai last autumn, when he was forced to leave the company due to personal problems.

Renato Nicolai has in fact communicated to the club the choice, for personal reasons, of not being able to extend his experience in Scafati. The club has taken note of the manager’s will and thanks him for the professional, shrewd and tireless way in which he has carried out his work, instilling an important contribution to obtain permanence in Serie A.

Solved his own problems, recalled by patron Nello Longobardi, Gino Guastaferro immediately accepted to return to the management staff of the company, in which he will cover the usual precious position of administrative manager.