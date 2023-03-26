Home Sports Scafati showcases his shooters and prevails over Trieste
Scafati showcases his shooters and prevails over Trieste

Givova Scafati and Pallacanestro Trieste challenge each other in anticipation of the 23rd day of the championship.

At the Beta Ricambi Arena PalaMangano the tap-off is scheduled at 20:00.

Scafati ends the first half ahead 51-40, with Okoye on one side and Bartley on the other.

Trieste gets back into contact in the third period, but the hosts continue to strike from long range (16/30 at the end) and find a new extension. Bartley and his companions try to return, Logan and Scafati respond blow by blow.

He finishes 93-85, 20 points each for Okoye and Logan (also 4 assists, 5/9 from three), while under the boards Thompson makes himself felt with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 fouls drawn.

For Trieste it is worth noting the performances of Bartley (26+5 rebounds, 6/8 from three) and Davis (19+9 assists and 5 fouls suffered but 5 lost and 2/10 from three), Terry comes out in the second half and closes with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

