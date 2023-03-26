Givova Scafati and Pallacanestro Trieste challenge each other in anticipation of the 23rd day of the championship.

At the Beta Ricambi Arena PalaMangano the tap-off is scheduled at 20:00.

Scafati ends the first half ahead 51-40, with Okoye on one side and Bartley on the other.

Trieste gets back into contact in the third period, but the hosts continue to strike from long range (16/30 at the end) and find a new extension. Bartley and his companions try to return, Logan and Scafati respond blow by blow.

He finishes 93-85, 20 points each for Okoye and Logan (also 4 assists, 5/9 from three), while under the boards Thompson makes himself felt with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 fouls drawn.

For Trieste it is worth noting the performances of Bartley (26+5 rebounds, 6/8 from three) and Davis (19+9 assists and 5 fouls suffered but 5 lost and 2/10 from three), Terry comes out in the second half and closes with 12 points and 10 rebounds.