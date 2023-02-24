The world champion coach in Coverciano to receive the special Panchina d’Oro enjoys the form of the two Argentines from Juve and Inter: “Di Maria is a champion, he will remain over time, like Messi”. Precisely on Leo, Scaloni said that “he will decide whether to be at the next world championship”. On Lautaro’s super moment at Inter: “He’s always been my favorite striker.” Then the compliments to Napoli first: “I like it, Spalletti makes the difference”. Finally, the best wishes for his two former clubs Lazio and Atalanta: “I hope they go to the Champions League”

The reigning world and South American champion coach was also there a Coverciano: Lionel Scaloni received the Special Gold Bench, from the hands of the blue coach Mancini. And then he was a speaker at the refresher course for Italian coaches, together with Italvolley coach (also world champion) Ferdinando De Giorgi. A long past as a footballer in Italy with the shirts of Lazio and Atalanta, Scaloni did not deny himself with interviews, addressing many issues regarding our championship. Starting with the Juventus player Di Maria and the Inter player Lautaro, both in an excellent period. Speaking of ‘Fideo’, Scaloni was generous with compliments: “All the Argentines who play in Italy are fine: winning a World Cup gives you energy. They are great players and great people. Di Maria is a champion, we’ve all seen what he can do and will play until his body says yes. Allegri knows very well which player he has, he has to manage him well as he is doing. He is a footballer who needs esteem so that he can express himself to the fullest. We are talking about a world-class player. He’s a footballer who how Messi will remain over time“. Sweet words for too Lautaro: “For me it has always been fundamental, I love him very much also as a person, he has always been my favorite striker. He arrived at the World Cup with a few little problems, but he was there when we needed him, he scored the goal for the Netherlands and gave us something extra. He’s a player we love, we love him, and now he’s also taken over Inter. I saw that he’s also captain now, he’s taken over Inter, he knows he’s in a big club, I’m happy because for me he’s a very good player.” See also Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark: Delaney and Dolberg give the semifinal to the Danes - Sport



Scaloni: “Napoli is beautiful, Spalletti makes the difference”

The Argentine coach then spoke about the Italian championship, dominated by Napoli: “I like, he has a great coach who is making a difference. I hope they win for them. It’s a team that plays every match differently, I like how they face matches and that’s why they’re first.” And on the compatriot John Simeonwho is also a protagonist in the Azzurri every time he has been called into question this season: “Giovanni has always been part of our orbit, unfortunately there are many who can be called up to the Argentine national team, but we respect him, he is a great player and a great boy”. Scaloni, a former footballer in Italy for Atalanta and Lazio, then spoke of his old teams: “The Lazio and theAtalanta they are up there in the standings in Serie A. I hope both make it to the Champions League but it will be hard, and I love you both. Both Lazio with Sarri and Atalanta with Gasperini have their own precise idea of ​​the game, we know what they can do but the Italian championship is very difficult, there are many teams in three or four points and they will fight for the European place until the last”.