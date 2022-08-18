The first time is never forgotten. Gianluca Scamacca’s as West Ham starter is his unforgettable first time in many things: first goal with the new shirt, 24 minutes after the kick-off, first finger agitated for his new fans in his new stadium, first goal in Europe in his first appearance in the cups. A triumph for him and West Ham, who in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs beat the Danes of Viborg 3-1 (return to Denmark next Thursday). And he embraces Angelo Ogbonna, owner and captain 9 months after the rupture of the cruciate of the right knee. The two Italians both played 66 minutes.

ITALIANS

—

Scamacca finally from the beginning was the certainty of the eve. Ogbonna is the last minute surprise. “He’s not far from coming back,” said Billy McKinlay, substitute on the bench for the suspended David Moyes, in the press conference on the eve. The 34-year-old who has been stopped since 7 November, on the other hand, immediately finds the field, with the London Stadium applauding him as you do with heroes. He, who has worked hard all summer to accelerate the recovery but who had not yet seen with the first team so far, not even on the bench, does everything to deserve those applause, with a game without uncertainties. Like Scamacca. The goal in the 24th minute is a taste of his talent, a header from climbing to the sky to collect a splendid cross from the left by Cornet, a newcomer like him who in Europe finds those minutes that he still does not have in the Premier. The net unlocks the blue: Scamacca after having hit the center is more in the heart of the maneuver, also dictating time and movements for his teammates. Both he and Ogbonna greeted with applause in the 66th minute, immediately after Bowen made it 2-0. A match like this was what Scamacca needed to show West Ham that betting on him was the right choice, to show his new fans that their Italian forward whose name they have slowly learned to pronounce deserves their applause. Now it’s up to Moyes to convince himself to give him more space, even in the Premier. As in Ogbonna, the immovable owner before getting hurt who now, after the nightmare, aims to take back the lost space.