The Italian striker broke the deadlock with a nice header, the British closed it in the second half. Ogbonna also on the field
The first time is never forgotten. Gianluca Scamacca’s as West Ham starter is his unforgettable first time in many things: first goal with the new shirt, 24 minutes after the kick-off, first finger agitated for his new fans in his new stadium, first goal in Europe in his first appearance in the cups. A triumph for him and West Ham, who in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs beat the Danes of Viborg 3-1 (return to Denmark next Thursday). And he embraces Angelo Ogbonna, owner and captain 9 months after the rupture of the cruciate of the right knee. The two Italians both played 66 minutes.
ITALIANS
—
Scamacca finally from the beginning was the certainty of the eve. Ogbonna is the last minute surprise. “He’s not far from coming back,” said Billy McKinlay, substitute on the bench for the suspended David Moyes, in the press conference on the eve. The 34-year-old who has been stopped since 7 November, on the other hand, immediately finds the field, with the London Stadium applauding him as you do with heroes. He, who has worked hard all summer to accelerate the recovery but who had not yet seen with the first team so far, not even on the bench, does everything to deserve those applause, with a game without uncertainties. Like Scamacca. The goal in the 24th minute is a taste of his talent, a header from climbing to the sky to collect a splendid cross from the left by Cornet, a newcomer like him who in Europe finds those minutes that he still does not have in the Premier. The net unlocks the blue: Scamacca after having hit the center is more in the heart of the maneuver, also dictating time and movements for his teammates. Both he and Ogbonna greeted with applause in the 66th minute, immediately after Bowen made it 2-0. A match like this was what Scamacca needed to show West Ham that betting on him was the right choice, to show his new fans that their Italian forward whose name they have slowly learned to pronounce deserves their applause. Now it’s up to Moyes to convince himself to give him more space, even in the Premier. As in Ogbonna, the immovable owner before getting hurt who now, after the nightmare, aims to take back the lost space.
THE MATCH
—
Scamacca tries immediately, but his shot on 6 ‘is blocked by goalkeeper Pedersen. The goal rising to the sky in the 24th minute is what made the stadium explode, half empty also due to the transport strike that blocked London in the late afternoon. Scamacca after the goal is more enterprising and tries again in the 29th minute, with a splendid right-footed shot from outside the area that forces Pedersen to show all his talent as a goalkeeper. In the second half a billiard shot by Bowen, who throws an unstoppable left foot from outside in the 64th minute, gives West Ham 2-0. The double advantage convinced McKinlay to change, even the two Azzurri, but Viborg immediately returned to the game, with Jensen repeating Scamacca’s goal in the 69th minute. To close the match we think the change of the blue, Antonio, who at 78 ‘supports a splendid pass from Benrahma on the net. The Hammers are still dangerous, but the result doesn’t change anymore.
August 18, 2022 (change August 18, 2022 | 23:01)
