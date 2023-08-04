Scamacca, overtaking Atalanta. The Uruguayan star for Juve

After signing striker Christian PULISIC from Chelsea, the Rossoneri also sign MUSAH. Simone Inzaghi is still hoping for the arrival of Fabian BALOGUN from Arsenal. You don’t let go of Yann SOMMER by the door.

Waiting for shots from Naples, Rome and Turin Milan is the capital of the transfer market. Il Milan continues his “US campaign” and, after the signing of striker Christian PULISIC gave Chelseaanother “stars and stripes” player assures himself: Yunus MUSAH passed the medical ritually and has signed the contract that binds him to the Rossoneri. The 20-year-old midfielder of the American national team leaves Valencia for 20 million. The Milanese club is also working on releases: Fodé DANCE-TOURE’ Werder likes Bremen and Bologna; between Yacine JUDICIAL it is on the notebook of Ajax and Salernitana.

On the other side of Milan, Inter, on the other hand, records the abrupt introduction of Atalanta in the negotiation for Gianluca SCAMACCA: the orobics would have presented a higher offer than that of the nerazzurri to West Ham for the former striker of Sassuolo and the national team. Alternatively, Simone Inzaghi still hopes for the arrival of Fabian BALOGUN from Arsenal. You don’t let go of Yann SOMMER for the door.

Very active in these hours too Lazio by Maurizio Sarri. The Biancoceleste club has only to formalize the signing of the Japanese Daichi KAMADA: the player has undergone his medical examinations and will train with his new teammates. Meanwhile, the trail that leads to Luca’s return reopens PELLEGRINI in Formello: there are also Premier League clubs following in the footsteps of the Juventus player.

At home in Rome, Instead, it sets definitively the possibility of having Alvaro MORATA: it was the Spanish striker from Atletico Madrid himself who ruled out joining the Giallorossi in an interview. On the other hand, the possibility that Mourinho can coach is more and more concrete MARCOS LEONARDO: the Capitoline club is working to close the deal with Santos.

Napoli beats a blow. The Neapolitans would finally seem to have identified the replacement of l Naples is still looking for the heir of KIMsold to Bayern Munich: this is the 22-year-old Brazilian NATHAN, left-handed defender of Bragantino. For the Juventus you register the officialization of FACUNDO GONZALEZ: the star of U20 world champions Uruguay and Valencia underwent medical tests in Turin but could be transferred on loan.

Il Sassuolo he is looking for a forward: he would have identified him in the 22-year-old Swede Emil HOLM. Salernitana stopped the Argentinean Agustin MARTEGANI: the 23-year-old playmaker from San Lorenzo arrives on loan with the right to buy for 5 million but the grenade club is waiting for the player to obtain a community passport before registering him.

Lecce relies on the experience of ds Pantaleo Corvino for the search for low-cost champions: the 23-year-old Montenegrin Nikola is in the Salento notebook for the attack KRSTOVIC del Dunajska Streda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

