Scamacca presses to return. It’s a puzzle Dybala – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Lex Sassuolo is trying to get West Ham to release him on loan. The eyes of many clubs are on Joya due to the clause of only 12 million for foreign clubs which will expire on 31 July

In the world of football where it’s the money that ruleswe must not take at face value the wishes of a player who asks to return to his favorite team, writes Gianluca Lengua on The messenger. It takes very little to fall in love with another project and other colors. That’s why the operation Gianluca Scam and far from obvious, it’s true that he wants to return to Trigoria because he’s tired of the Premier League, but it’s also true that if Milan were to attempt the definitive lunge they wouldn’t say no. In these hours he is in London and is trying to convince West Ham to release him on loan and accept the requests of the Giallorossi. When he left Trigoria at the age of 16 to go to the youth sector of PSV Eindhoven, his desire was to grow up quickly, improve as much as possible, enter the football that counts and maybe one day return as an established footballer in his city. It was 2015 when he said goodbye to his old life and today fate could bring him back home.

In Trigoria they will also have to defend themselves against attacks by Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester United e Chelsea who in addition to Al-Hilal are collecting information on Paulo Dybala due to the clause of only 12 million for foreign clubs which will expire on 31 July. His salary has risen from a fixed 3.8 million to 5.5 / 6 thanks to the bonuses he has accrued over the past year.

But if the contract were to remain the same, there would be no other bonuses to accrue next season and Joya would only have to settle for the fixed portion of 6 million. Also because those envisaged for participation in the Champions League have not been released. Tiago Pinto is now in Portugal, but he will meet with agent Antun by the end of the month, which instead is in Rome, to review the agreement. There are two alternatives: leave the fixed part of the salary unchanged at 6 million, add 2 million in bonuses and definitively eliminate the possibility of liberationi, or, insert a new clause leaving the salary unchanged.

July 6, 2023 (change July 6, 2023 | 08:05)

