The new general manager of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino, in Vinovo to watch the Juventus Women championship match (against Sassuolo). Last week it was the outgoing president Andrea Agnelli who showed up during the match of the Primavera formation, this instead is the first official outing of the new manager in the headquarters of the youth sector and the women’s area: a sign that the scheduled handover in the next few days the attention on the projects built around the first team will not be taken away from the upper floors of the club.