Scanavino in the stands for Juve Women-Sassuolo: it's the debut of the new general manager
The shareholders’ meeting will meet in the next few days and the Juventus manager could also inherit the position of managing director from Arrivabene

The new general manager of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino, in Vinovo to watch the Juventus Women championship match (against Sassuolo). Last week it was the outgoing president Andrea Agnelli who showed up during the match of the Primavera formation, this instead is the first official outing of the new manager in the headquarters of the youth sector and the women’s area: a sign that the scheduled handover in the next few days the attention on the projects built around the first team will not be taken away from the upper floors of the club.

NEW JUVE BOD

Scanavino is the new Juventus company man. After the appointment of general manager accepted after the resignation of the outgoing board of directors last November 29, when the new technical government takes office, he should inherit the company’s managing director delegation from Maurizio Arrivabene. Exor has already indicated Gianluca Ferrero for the position of president, while the other members of the new board of directors of the club will be Fioranna Negri, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello. Few members and all experts in finance and corporate balance sheets.

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 3:46 pm)

