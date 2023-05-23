Home » scandal after new racist insults in Spain
Sports

scandal after new racist insults in Spain

by admin
scandal after new racist insults in Spain

“Today Spain is known as a country of racists”, Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior lamented on social networks. Sunday, May 21, during a Spanish championship match, he once again received racist insults. Valencia club supporters chanted « Mono ! » (“monkey” in Spanish) towards him. “It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga”regretted the player.

Spanish justice has opened an investigation into an alleged hate crime. Several international players, like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, have given their support to the player. Messages also came from Brazil, where Vinicius Junior is from: “It is not possible that in the middle of the XXIe century racial prejudice invades with such force several football stadiums in Europe »said Lula, the Brazilian president.

Juliette Prigent

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  Soccer women. Sommariva: "The transition to the Dolomites is a turning point for movement"

You may also like

Women’s Super League: ‘Worry’ for Manchester City over...

Jessica Harrington: Horses have been my ‘therapy’ during...

Baník will finish the extension of the football...

The Lakers evaluate a potential offer to Trae...

Austria at the World Cup only in doubles

Origi and Adli away, how much can Milan...

The breakup match between Spalletti and De Laurentiis

JDG won the MSI trophy and won the...

“I have to think about it thoroughly”: LeBron...

The head of Czech boxing, Šimák, admitted that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy