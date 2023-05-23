scandal after new racist insults in Spain

“Today Spain is known as a country of racists”, Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior lamented on social networks. Sunday, May 21, during a Spanish championship match, he once again received racist insults. Valencia club supporters chanted « Mono ! » (“monkey” in Spanish) towards him. “It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga”regretted the player.

Spanish justice has opened an investigation into an alleged hate crime. Several international players, like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, have given their support to the player. Messages also came from Brazil, where Vinicius Junior is from: “It is not possible that in the middle of the XXIe century racial prejudice invades with such force several football stadiums in Europe »said Lula, the Brazilian president.