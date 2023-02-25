“First, the flares on the roof of the stadium and the setting. And then the fastest goal scored by Legia in the league this season. It wasn’t enough, because although Kosta Runiajć’s team led twice on Friday, they also lost the lead twice. : 2 and already loses nine points to the leader Raków” – wrote the journalist of Sport.pl, Bartłomiej Kubiak, about the Friday’s classic of the Ekstraklasa.

There was no shortage of emotions on the pitch, and there was a heated atmosphere in the stands. After all, Legia’s great rival, Widzew Łódź, came to Łazienkowska for the first time in almost ten years, and more precisely since the first round of the 2013/14 season, when Legia defeated Łódź as many as 5:1. Over 27,000 spectators sat in the stands.

A riot after the match Legia – Widzew. One of the fans fell from the stand [WIDEO]

Unfortunately, Friday’s match ended in a scandalous situation. Several minutes after the meeting, a group of Legia hooligans jumped from “Żyleta” and attacked several people with a Widzew scarf. There was a scuffle and a struggle between them, until security had to step in. As the attackers began to flee, one of them fell from the stand. After a while he got up on his own, but a few minutes later a siren was heard outside the stadium.

After Friday’s draw, Legia Warszawa, second in the table, with 42 points, is already nine points behind the leader, Raków Częstochowa. Lodz Widzew, having 36 points, moved up to third place for at least several dozen hours.