Arsenal leaders stumbles on his way to a 14th title in a mad game. After leading 2-0 in the final phase, the Londoners conceded the 2-2 equalizer in the fortress Anfield Road (only one home bankruptcy so far).

Arsenal remain six points ahead of pursuers Man City.

After the game, however, they only discuss on the island about assistant referee Konstantin Hatzidakis, who gave Liverpool star Andy Robertson an elbow at half-time. The irritated Scot protested, but was given a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney.

Referee scandal in Liverpool bankruptcy

Enlarge The referee hit me here – Robertson indicated it at half-time Foto: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Sky commentator Jamie Carragher on Twitter: “Linesman’s elbow against Robertson!” TV replays show Hatzidakis hitting the full-back with his right arm in the neck.

As a player, he would certainly have seen red for an assault.

A Sky reporter reports from the lawn what Robertson says: “He just elbowed me in the throat.”

Commentator Gary Neville: “I’ve never seen an official raise his elbow at a player. I think he’s going to have a lot of problems after the game.”

The “Professional Game Match Officials Limited” (PGMOL), which is responsible for the English referees, has already announced investigations.

04:15 violent scene

Schalke star crashes corner flag broken

Source: image

The referees were hissed at by the fans. Jürgen Klopp (55) holds back after the game: “I didn’t see it. I noticed what is supposed to have happened and I also heard that the pictures speak for themselves.

Even without the elbow blow – for the Reds it’s a season to forget: knockout round in the Champions League, fourth-round knockout in the FA Cup, eighth place in the Premier League.

It is significant that against Arsenal, of all places, the former symbol of Liverpool’s will and success failed twice badly. Defender Virgil van Dijk first hit Gabriel Martinelli’s feet with a horror assist in an Arsenal counterattack. The Brazilian pokes the ball in to make it 1-0 for the leaders (8th minute).

Liverpool conceded the last goal at Anfield in the previous league in December 2022 against Leicester (2-1). Against Arsenal it only takes a few minutes before the second goal was conceded…

Another mistake by van Dijk. The Dutchman underestimated a cross from Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus headed the 2-0 (28th) completely free.

Klopp has not won a game since the 7-0 party against Man United on March 5.

The fact that he can suddenly hope for a draw again against the leaders of the table is thanks to a dream combination shortly before the break: Jones with the heel on Jota, who plays into the middle, where Henderson passes it on with his toe. Superstar Mo Salah makes it 1: 2 with his 13th goal of the season (42nd).

Arsenal stagger after the break. Salah first missed a penalty kick to the left of the goal (54). Then fails in a dream save by Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale (57th).

Klopp, however, changes the equalizer. Ex-Bundesliga star Roberto Firmino heads the 2:2 in the 87th minute. The Reds continue to storm. Anfield trembles – with joy at the late equalizer and because of the elbow referee Hatzidakis.